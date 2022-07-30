‘Breaking Bad’ Statues of Walter White, Jesse Pinkman in Albuquerque Unveiled: PHOTO

During its massively successful five-season run, the award-winning AMC TV drama series Breaking Bad has certainly brought home plenty of statues. However, the cast of the series hasn’t yet seen statues like these!

Two bronze statues detailing the likenesses of the famed chemistry teacher turned drug lord, Bryan Cranston’s Walter White, and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) – Walter’s former student and meth-dealer associate – have been unveiled at the Albuquerque New Mexico Convention Center.

The #BreakingBad statues of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman have been unveiled in Albuquerque



(via @TomSchnauz) pic.twitter.com/AOFp4W1ush — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 29, 2022

The statues feature the Breaking Bad characters standing side-by-side, Walter White holding his signature pork pie hat. Jesse stands intently next to his former teacher.

Walter White And Jesse Pinkman Statues Unveiled At Alburquerque Convention Center

Attending the recent unveiling event highlighting these Breaking Bad statues were stars, Bryan Cranston. Aaron Paul, and Dean Norris. Also attending the event was the creator of the hit AMC series Vince Gilligan. As well as Rhea Seehorn, Michael Mando, and Patrick Fabian, stars of the show’s spin-off series Better Call Saul.

The massive bronze statues are the creation of sculptor Trevor Grove. Sony Pictures television – the production company behind the hit AMC drama series – donated the art to the convention center.

“I’m just rather grateful that it’s indoors so that the pigeons won’t crap on our heads,” Bryan Cranston quips at the unveiling.

“We’re humbled by this,” Cranston says of the honor during the event. Cranston adds that it’s “slightly” embarrassing to have a statue made of you. However, he is “delighted” by the art.

“When they first came to me and said we want to make two statues of you, and I thought, ‘Wow, fantastic, Heisenberg and Walter White!'” Cranston relates.

Series Creator Vince Gilligan With Trevor Grove’s Early Breaking Bad Fan-Art

More than ten years ago, artist Trevor Grove created a tiny wax sculpture of Walter White. And this statue was soon brought to the attention of Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan. The creation soon inspired this latest project.

“It was so amazing,” Gilligan says of the tiny Walter White statue. “It just got me to thinking: What if Trevor could sculpt a life-sized version of Walter White in bronze?”

Gillian adds that this was a medium new to Grove, which is an exciting notion to any artist. And, the series creator adds, what if Pinkman could be added as well? It would be a wonderful gesture to donate the “two statues to the city of Albuquerque as a thank-you for your hospitality,” Gilligan says.

“Let me tell you what I see when I look at these two works of art,” the series creator relates.

“I see two of the finest actors America has ever produced,” Gilligan says “I see them in character as two larger-than-life tragic figures, cautionary tales, world-famous ones at that.”