‘Breaking Bad’ Trends on Twitter for Being a Near ‘Perfect’ Show

Even nearly a decade after the show concluded, “Breaking Bad” continues to resonate with fans and prospective TV industry employees.

The AMC show came up recently on Twitter when screenwriter Danielle Nicki posed a question to her colleagues. The post has earned almost 20,000 likes and more than 10,000 replies to her query. Clearly, a lot of people want to share their thoughts on the insightful TV topic.

“You’re teaching a TV writing course. What are the 5 ‘perfect’ shows you assign your students to study?” Nicki asked.

Of course, “Breaking Bad” was at the top of most people’s replies. It’s understandable, given the show’s compelling storylines, unlikable but likable characters, and brilliant acting. From a storytelling perspective, the first episode especially is a masterful introduction to Walter White’s world.

When she answered her own question, Nicki put “Breaking Bad” along with “I May Destroy You,” “Ozark,” “Abbott Elementary,” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Here’s what others had to say, especially concerning the Bryan Cranston-led show.

TV Fans Weigh in on ‘Breaking Bad’ and Other ‘Perfect’ Shows

For TV “writing” specifically, Dr. Joanne Freeman took to Twitter to say, “Deadwood (the Shakespearean language!) Hill Street Blues (early story-arc show) Breaking Bad (sustaining a show with no likable characters) Seinfeld (in essence, a show “about” nothing) MASH (balancing political commentary & comedy).”

Another Twitter user named Danny Baram also applauded “Breaking Bad” for its character development. “My picks: 1. The Twilight Zone (tell a memorable story concisely) 2. Cheers (peak of classic sitcom) 3. The Simpsons (joke density/layers) 4. Breaking Bad (character arcs in modern prestige TV) 5. Squid Game (what can we learn from international series in modern streaming age).”

Someone else wrote, “The only selection I have is Breaking Bad. It’s the only show I’ve watched that virtually has NO flaws + a fantastic ending.”

“Breaking Bad: drama, many reasons,” a different person said.

Aside from the AMC show, many others earned top spots in several fans’ rankings. These include “Better Call Saul,” “True Detective,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “This Is Us,” “Game of Thrones,” “Golden Girls,” “Gilmore Girls,” “The Good Place,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Sopranos,” and “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

A few other fans also mentioned how they combed through the replies to Nicki’s message to find some new shows to add to their watchlist.

In this thread takin notes of shows i need to watch https://t.co/lBzVS9WJVD pic.twitter.com/Hoev75HvUe — Sergio Kitchens (Jalen Hurts Believer) (@wilIiebeemun) July 4, 2022

Prepare to See Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in ‘Better Call Saul’

The good news for “Breaking Bad” fans is that they still get to see quality content connected to the show. The prequel series “Better Call Saul” has become a massive hit, almost overshadowing the original series. It’s run for six seasons and will end this August, after returning from a brief hiatus on July 11.

And in these last few episodes, viewers can expect to see two familiar faces pop up. Bryan Cranston, aka Walter White, will appear on the show along with Aaron Paul, aka Jesse Pinkman. We know that Saul Goodman (Jimmy McGill) runs into them down the line, but it will be interesting to see how they tie into the conclusion of the series leading up to “Breaking Bad.”