‘Breaking Bad’ Writer Opens Up About One of Saul Goodman’s Iconic Lines

We first meet Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman in the hit AMC television series Breaking Bad. Introduced in the popular series as a small player at first, Odenkirk’s crooked attorney character would soon become core to the series – even inspiring a spinoff show, Better Call Saul. This spinoff series serves as Saul Goodman’s origin story, showing us who Goodman, or Jimmy McGill as he was known, turned into the attorney we met in the original series.

Better Call Saul follows the Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman as his life spirals in such a way as to turn him into the crooked attorney who worked for Brian Cranston’s Walter White in Breaking Bad. So, when some Saul Goodman fans point out one line in the series that feels to be very out of character to the Saul we know in Better Call Saul, one writer has an explanation that explains quite a bit. Especially when looking at the big picture which includes both of the hit shows.

‘Breaking Bad’ Writer Explains How ‘Better Call Saul’s’ Saul Goodman Came To Utter One Iconic Line

In a recent Twitter post, one fan of the popular series notes that Saul utters the words, “God, you’re killing me with that booty” as his assistant steps out of the room. The point fans are focusing on in the Twitter comment is that it’s hard to see Odenkirk’s Better Call Saul character saying these words. Keep in mind, that this prequel takes place four years before we meet Saul as the sleazy attorney in Breaking Bad.

It's 4 years later of being "Saul Goodman," and as we like to say, "The mask becomes the man." — Thomas Schnauz (@TomSchnauz) June 1, 2022

The fans add that they know Saul has created this sleazy attorney alter ego. However, they say, this particular sleazy line was uttered when no one was in earshot. And, notes Breaking Bad writer Thomas Schnauz, there is a very good reason for this. The transformation is already starting.

“It’s 4 years later of being “Saul Goodman,”” notes Thomas Schnauz in response to the statement.

“And as we like to say, “The mask becomes the man,”” the writer adds.

Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman Continues His Downward Trajectory In the Events Leading Up to ‘Breaking Bad’

As Better Call Saul hit television airwaves in 2015, we got a glimpse of a fresh-faced attorney. One that is very different from the one we knew from Breaking Bad. And, as the Better Call Saul seasons progress, we will certainly see the character transform into the attorney we met in the original series.

So far, this character continues to reflect likable – and even redeemable – qualities that we see in Jimmy McGill. However, we also know that all of this disappears by the time he meets Walter White. So, it’s certainly plausible that we would begin to see the character slip into his alter ego at some point. Even when he’s not performing the role of the sleazy attorney for other people.