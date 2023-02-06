‘Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul Gives Heartbreaking Update on Future of Jesse Pinkman and Walter White

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston were both astounded at how natural it felt to reprise their Breaking Bad roles for a 2023 Super Bowl commercial. The iconic Walter White and Jesse Pinkman reunited to promote PopCorners during one of the most-viewed tv events this year, bringing back nostalgia for fans who had long awaited their reunion.

“It’s so easy to kind of zip on that skin again,” Paul told People Magazine. “It’s just like revisiting a very familiar friend.” In a 60-second commercial titled “Breaking Good,” Jesse and Walter are seen concocting a new creation. Instead of the notorious blue crystal methamphetamine from their show, they’re now working with air-popped chips. Of course, Jesse can’t help but sneak a taste. This leads to Walt scolding his partner. “We don’t eat our own supply,” Walt says.

Jesse and Walt then present their unique snack creation to the notorious drug lord, Tuco Salamanca (Raymond Cruz). As Jesse announces that they are known as PopCorners, we can hear Walt speak his trademark phrase with a slight twist. Donning his menacing criminal alias of Heisenberg, he is now ready to take control. “Say their name,” Walt orders Tuco.

Aaron Paul believes this is the last time fans will see his ‘Breaking Bad’ character

Fans better savor the ad. It looks like this will be the last appearance of Walt and Jesse. Paul was elated to revisit the Breaking Bad universe one last time. However, he doesn’t anticipate reprising his role as Jesse Pinkman anytime soon now that Better Call Saul has taken its final bow after completing a six-season run. “I feel like this is sort of where we all kind of hang our hats, at least with the Breaking Bad universe,” Paul explained. “And what a fun way to go out.”

“We had so much fun shooting it. Just getting back into those characters and seeing all the familiar faces,” Cranston recalled. He wasn’t surprised that he and Paul; snapped back into peak Breaking bad form. “We fit like a glove,” he explained.

Fans of Breaking Bad are eagerly awaiting the commercial, ready to meticulously analyze each line and detail. It’s no surprise that former cast and crew anticipate a close examination from these devoted followers. However, Cranston is confident that fans will be pleased. “[We were] conscientious about getting it right,” Cranston said. For the ad, they decided to use the same RV that was used in the show. Moreover, all of Raymond Cruz’s jewelry and costumes were worn by him as Tuco Salamanca was taken from Breaking Bad‘s archival wardrobe.

Paul is adamant that their scrumptious crisps are a commendable substitute for the unlawful drug crafted by the protagonists of Breaking Bad. “Our characters on the show [were] always about purity in that particular product, and PopCorners has that same sort of mindset” Paul quips. “It’s all about basic ingredients. There’s no reason to throw in other stuff. You read the bag and you know every single ingredient.”