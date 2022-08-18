Brian Stelter Done at CNN After Network Cancels ‘Reliable Sources’

For the past nine years, Brian Stelter called CNN home, and surprisingly, it appears his future at the network came to an end on Thursday after CNN announced the cancellation on Reliable Sources. Hosted by Brian Stelter and being a pillar on CNN for the last 30 years, the move from the network caught some off-guard. With Reliable Sources ending after three decades, the last episode of the show and host Stelter airs on Sunday. With the show being canceled, Stelter is also being released from the company.

Releasing a statement pertaining to the cancellations and end of Brian Stelter’s time at CNN, a spokesperson said, “As a result, Brian Stelter will leave the company. We appreciate his contributions to the network and wish him well as he embarks on new endeavors.”

Showing that there were no motives behind Brian Stelter losing his job, CNN’s executive vice president, Amy Entelis, wrote her own statement, reading, “Stelter came to CNN from the New York Times as the nation’s top media reporter. He departs CNN an impeccable broadcaster. We are proud of what Brian and his team accomplished over the years, and we’re confident their impact and influence will long outlive the show.”

CNN Praise Brain Stelter’s Time On Reliable Sources

Since taking a role at CNN in 2013, Brian Stelter quickly became a known anchor on the network. He often discussed topics like breaking news, business, pop culture, and the always-revolving politics. On top of hosting Reliable Sources, given his background in writing, Stelter also helped pin the Reliable Sources newsletter with another reporter Oliver Darcy.

Appearing in high spirits about the news, Brian Stelter discussed his time with CNN Business, admitting, “It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential. I’ll have more to say on Sunday.”

Although Brian Stelter departs from CNN, that doesn’t mean the Reliable Sources newsletter will stop. With Oliver Darcy still employed, he will take over the duties of Stelter. CNN noted that the digital media team will also continue business as usual, but it is unknown who will take over at this time.

The last few months at CNN have been somewhat controversial given that their highly anticipated app, CNN+, received lackluster reviews and ended up being canceled only a short time after its release. On top of eating the cost of the app, around $250 million, the network hired Chris Wallace, a former Fox News host, and Audie Cornish, who worked for NPR, to be the main draw for new customers.

With Brian Stelter and CNN+ out, it seems that the network is currently undergoing a major shift when it comes to its content.