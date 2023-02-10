Bryan Cranston’s ‘Your Honor’ Just Had a Major ‘Breaking Bad’ Reunion

It’s been nearly a decade since Breaking Bad ended its epic run. Still, Bryan Cranston isn’t shy about doing callbacks to the beloved show. Last year, he reprised the role of Walter White in Better Call Saul and in 2019’s Netflix Breaking Bad sequel film, El Camino. To top it off, Cranston and Breaking Bad co-stars are even starring in an upcoming Super Bowl ad reprising their iconic characters.

Cranston and Paul have implied that the Superbowl ad will serve as a fun swan song for the characters. However, Cranston teased that there would be some Breaking Bad reunion energy on his Showtime tv series, Your Honor. “As a nice little Easter Egg, there’s a very important role of an actor who comes on and is part of the Breaking Bad universe,” Cranston recently told the NY Post. “So it was fun to see that person, and I won’t say who it is, but that person comes on and we have a really cool interaction.”

Well, the wait is over. Your Honor finally delivered on Cranston’s promise of a Breaking Bad-infused moment. Sunday night’s episode featured Mark Margolis, who played Hector Salamanca on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Furthermore, Cranston’s character seemed to recognize him from past experiences, creating an even more meaningful connection between the two productions. Showtime shared footage from the epic reunion on Twitter.

On the latest #YourHonor, Michael meets Carmine Conti for the first time… but his face rings a bell. #YourHonor pic.twitter.com/eIbqxNvDVL — SHOWTIME (@Showtime) February 5, 2023

Bryan Cranston’s ‘Your Honor’ was only intended for one season before it blew up

Showtime’s tweet even makes reference to Margolis’ character on Breaking Bad. “On the latest #YourHonor, Michael meets Carmine Conti for the first time… but his face rings a bell.” Of course, this refers to the bell Hector Salamanca used to communicate with on Breaking Bad.

The immensely popular first season of Your Honor, based on the Israeli series “Kvodo” was intended to be a close-ended drama. Yet it gained so much traction that star Bryan Cranston and showrunner Peter Moffat decided to return for Season 2.

Starring Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected judge in New Orleans, Your Honor premiered in December 2020. When his son is involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident, this man of justice must make the decision to put morality aside and protect his son. In Breaking Bad like fashion, each decision seems to lead Desiato further and further from his moral code.

2023 is shaping up to be a big year for Cranston. On June 23rd, the highly anticipated film Asteroid City is set to release in theatres. Directed by Wes Anderson, Cranston will star alongside heavy hitters like Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, and Scarlett Johansson. Later this year, he will be featured in Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle with an impressive ensemble cast – Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Samuel L. Jackson – to name just a few.