‘Bull’: Here’s How Michael Weatherly Wrapped the Show’s Final Episode

Following the series finale of “Bull,” here is how Michael Weatherly wrapped up the final episode of his hit TV series.

(Spoiler Alert! We’re going to be sharing some spoilers for the final “Bull” episode, so you have been warned.)

According to Deadline, Michael Weatherly’s “Bull” character threw away his entire career as a trial-science expert in order to put away a suspected murderer. The episode is a continuation of the previous episode’s storyline, which sees Bull taking on the defense of Ed Wilson. The character is an apartment building manager who allegedly poisons multiple tenants with carbon monoxide.

However, in the previous episode, Michael Weatherly’s character realizes that his client purposely planned to kill a renter. This is because the renter had knowledge of him murdering a college student years ago. To be sure that Bull wouldn’t reveal his secret, the client confessed that he killed the college student. Bull is unable to call authorities due to the fact that he and his firm, Trial Analysis Corp. (TAC) represent the building owner.

Originally, Bull thinks that there’s not much he can do to stop his client. As the jury prepares to dismiss the client’s case, Bull makes a career-killing decision to reveal to jurors that his client is definitely guilty. Following Bull’s performance in the juror’s room, a mistrial is declared. This gives prosecutors a new opportunity to try Bull’s client. In response, Bull leaves TAC and lets his second-in-command Marissa Morgan buy him out.

In the final scene, Bull walks away to the tune of “Call Me Irresponsible” by Bobby Darin.

‘NCIS’ Showrunner Is Open to Michael Weatherly Returning Following the End of ‘Bull’

While speaking to TV Insider earlier this week, “NCIS” showrunner Steven D. Binder spoke about bringing Michael Weather back to play Tony DiNozzo after “Bull” comes to an end.

“I absolutely would love to do something like,” Binder said about Michael Weatherly coming back after “Bull” ends. “That’s going to depend on Michael Weatherly. HE and I have talked over the years about it and he was always on ‘Bull’ and [since] he was on ‘Bull’], it just seemed weird and not right.”

Binder also spoke about the last conversation he had with Weatherly. “He’s going to take some time off and rest because he went from a very difficult schedule on ‘NCIS’ to headlining his own show for six years, through COVID, but I can say that I consider him a friend, so it’s not a difficult conversation to have with him. It’s just a question of whether or not it works out.”

Michael Weatherly’s DiNozzo left “NCIS” during the show’s 13th season. The character found out that he and Ziva David had a daughter. Ziva ended up making an appearance on the show’s 16th season.