‘Bull’ Series Finale: Photos Released From CBS Show’s Last Episode

“NCIS” fans said goodbye to Special Agent DiNozzo actor Michael Weatherly following the series’ 13th season in 2016. And now, after a successful six seasons headlining his own CBS show “Bull,” fans of Michael Weatherly will have to say goodbye yet again. The “Bull” season six and series finale airs in just a few weeks and with two episodes standing between us and the show’s conclusion, we have your finale first look photos.

Photo: Phil Caruso/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The series finale of “Bull” is bound to be intense in some ways, however, this time, TV Insider claims it seems as though Ed Wilson’s gotten on Jason’s bad side. We’re dying to know why.

Photo: Phil Caruso/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

We love a little Izzy-Bull romance, and it appears that, before “Bull” concludes, we’ll get at least one more special moment between the two characters.

Photo: Patrick Harbron/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

We’re not sure what to make of this one. Is Bull pondering the latest analysis? Is this Michael Weatherly simply mourning the end of his CBS series? Or is this something else entirely? No matter what the situation, we’ve seen this thoughtful stare on another familiar character, so perhaps this is just how the “Bull” actor processes his series departures.

Tune in to the “Bull” series finale when airs on CBS, Thursday, May 26th.

Michael Weatherly Reunited with Fellow ‘NCIS’ Alum Before ‘Bull’ Series Conclusion

“NCIS”-turned-“Bull” fans were thrilled last month when Dr. Jason Bull actor Michael Weatherly reunited with one of the former series’ original cast members.

Sasha Alexander, known for her role as NCIS Special Agent Caitlin “Kate” Todd, reunited with costar Michael Weatherly on the set of “Bull” after nearly two decades following Alexander’s “NCIS” departure.

Photos show former Agents Kate Todd and Anthony DiNozzo side by side once again, with Sasha Alexander directing one of the final episodes of “Bull.”

Following her reunion with the “Bull” star, Alexander took to Instagram where she shared a sweet tribute to her former “NCIS” costar.

“I had the pleasure of reuniting with my friend [Michael Weatherly] & directing this talented bunch,” the actress and director wrote of her “Bull” experience. She continued, “Best crew & producers. Lots of laughs. Thank you all for welcoming me & congrats on a great season!”

Later, Weatherly shared a post of his own following his reunion with the former Kate Todd actress.

“I loved working with The Epitome of Awesomeness [Sasha Alexander],” Weatherly tweeted, “and am now in the gym trying to lose weight. Because comedy is a cruel trainer.”

“Bull” fans shared their feedback on the episode following Weatherly’s post.

“I enjoyed that episode way too much,” one fan wrote, “some funny scenes perfectly acted and directed.”

Another said, “It was a really good episode and I enjoyed it so much.”

With “Bull” and “NCIS” both about to be in the rearview, it’ll be interesting to see what comes next for Michael Weatherly following the upcoming finale.