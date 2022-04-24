‘Bull’ Series Finale Quickly Approaching: Here’s When the Last Episode Airs

Buckle up “Bull” fans. Michael Weatherly is closing out his CBS series “Bull” as it approaches its final season finale. Once season six concludes, Jason Bull will no longer be returning to the courtroom. So, with the show’s cancelation, and its final finale quickly approaching, we have all the details for you regarding when the last episode airs.

According to TVLine, the final episode of “Bull” airs on Thursday, May 26th at 10 p.m. The outlet also provided us with the episode title, which is simply, “Goodbye.” Obvious, but fitting I suppose.

As per the synopsis, the last-ever episode of the crime drama will see great change. And that doesn’t just include our headlining character, but also the entire trial analysis team.

“Bull and the Trial Analysis Corporation team head to court one last time to finalize a negligent homicide defense that will change the nature of their company and their lives forever.”

Longtime fans of Michael Weatherly, who became iconic for his role as “NCIS” Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo, are sure to mourn the conclusion of the actor’s hit series. However, with the charismatic actor set to depart the courtroom, “NCIS” fans are, once again, begging him to return to the agency squad room.

‘Bull’ Star Michael Weatherly Reunites with Fellow ‘NCIS’ Alum Sasha Alexandra

“Bull” not only provided Michael Weatherly with the leading role in another crime drama. It also recently led him to his reunion with another beloved former “NCIS” star.

Ahead of concluding the sixth and final season of “Bull,” Michael Weatherly reunited with former Special Agent Caitlin “Kate” Todd actress Sasha Alexander.

“NCIS” fans will remember Kate Todd and the fun dynamic she shared with agents Tony DiNozzo and Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon). Todd was a series mainstay during the first two seasons of the procedural drama. Her time on the hit series was cut short though when her character died of a bullet to the head courtesy of a terrorist sniper.

However, nearly two decades following her departure from “NCIS,” the friendship Kate’s actress, Sasha Alexander, shared with Michael Weatherly is alive and well. In fact, while on the set of “Bull,” while directing the 20th episode of season six, “Opening Up,” she shared a fun photo of herself and her former costar to Instagram. Check it out.

Fortunately, if you’re looking forward to seeing “Kate Todd’s” directing work, you haven’t missed anything yet.

As per Cinema Blend, the brand new episode doesn’t air until Thursday, April 28th. So be sure to tune in to CBS at 10 p.m when it airs later this week. There, “Bull” fans will watch as Michael Weatherly’s Jason Bull becomes sidelined with a back injury. As a result, he’ll be forced to leave his team to do the (metaphorical) heavy lifting.