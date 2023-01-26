‘Call Me Kat’ Welcomes New Cast Member in Wake of Leslie Jordan’s Death

On Thursday, the FOX sitcom Call Me Kat will welcome a new cast member to the show three months after Leslie Jordan died. Jack McBrayer, who fans will remember from 30 Rock, will play Gideon. He’s an Amish man who is left in charge of the bakery. This happens after Phil, Jordan’s character, moves to Tahiti with his new husband, according to Entertainment Weekly.

At this time, it’s not clear how long McBrayer will be on the show. The New York Post reached out to FOX for comments.

‘Call Me Kat’ Adds ’30 Rock’ Alum Jack McBrayer To Show’s Cast

According to a promotional clip, Kat, played by Mayim Bialik, is seen introducing the newcomer to her friends in Gideon’s first-ever bar visit. He evidently struggles in social situations. He is seen ogling Julian Gant’s Carter, the “second black person” Gideon has ever laid eyes on.

“Gideon is on a journey of self-discovery,” Kat says. “And as someone who recently went through this myself, I am giddy to be his guide.”

Leslie Jordan died of cardiac arrest while driving in Los Angeles on Oct. 24. He was 67 years old. Bialik, 47, previously told EW that any thought of doing a funeral episode for Jordan “felt like a hurdle” the crew wasn’t “sure we all wanted to jump together.” So Jordan’s character got a warm send-off three weeks ago, the New York Post reports.

Mayim Bialik Said Show Found A Way To Honor Leslie Jordan After His Death

“We found a way for him to live forever,” Bialik, who also serves as an executive producer of the show, said. “His character will live forever, and he can have whatever adventures we all imagine. And because we break the fourth wall anyway, we were able to use that convention to say simply, we gave this character a happy ending, but there’s a lot more going on here.” Last fall, the network aired a tribute to Jordan during a Call Me Kat episode.

While the show has added a new character, McBrayer’s Gideon isn’t exactly a replacement for Jordan. The show went to great lengths to find one. And they found someone quite gifted and talented, too. Vicki Lawrence, known for her work on the classic TV shows The Carol Burnett Show and Mama’s Family, plays Phil’s mother. And she appeared in the sitcom’s winter premiere back in early January. Bialik said that she was thrilled when Lawrence was available to appear on her show. She told TV Insider, “She’s a legendary icon and literally one of the three women I credit with my training as a comedian. Her, Lucille Ball, and Carol Burnett were kind of my big three growing up.”