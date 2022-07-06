Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Speak Out About Being Raised by ‘Full House’ Stars

Their mothers Lori Loughlin and Candace Cameron Bure are best known for their roles on “Full House,” and now Olivia Jade Giannulli and Natasha Bure are now getting candid about what it was like to grow up as the TV sitcom castmates’ daughters.

While catching up on Giannulli’s “Conversations with Olivia Jade,” the duo was asked by a fan what it’s like to be the “Full House” stars’ children. “For me, growing up, I always felt, since I was super little, that I was ‘Candace’s daughter,” Natasha explained. She then spoke about her passion for acting. She even said she tends to separate herself from her mother’s “Full House” fame. “[I] really try to form my own identity and that can be really hard if you get boxed into that.”

Natasha then discussed people assumed that she saw her mom acting and she decided to follow the same path. “But I never even saw my mom on set. I didn’t see her work until I was 10 or 11, and by then, I already knew what I wanted to do. So I feel like it can be difficult to find your own identity or know what your identity is, but then still have people look at you for something else.”

Natasha also revealed why she loves social media. “I just want people to know you can know for me and not for someone else [because] that’s my biggest pet peeve.”

Olivia Jade Says Her Experience Growing Up With ‘Full House’ Star Lori Loughlin Was Quite Different

Meanwhile, Olivia Jade opened up about her experience growing up with “Full House” star Lori Loughlin. “For me, I never even initially expected or wanted to be in the public eye when I was younger,” Olivia Jade explained. She then spoke about starting her YouTube channel. She admitted she did not expect to attract any sort of following with it. “I didn’t think that I would be written about in news outlets paparazzi, none of that. That never even had crossed my mind.”

Olivia Jade then said she really liked makeup and fashion. That’s why she started the YouTube channel. “So for me, it was never really an issue because I felt like when I was younger, it was really fun when I would get invited to invites and bring my mom as a date and was super proud of it.”

The “Full House” stars’ daughters have notably been close since they were kids. They notably developed a close bond after their moms worked together on the hit TV series. Natasha spoke about Olivia Jade to Us Weekly in October 2021. She described Olivia Jade as being one of her best friends.

“I love her and I’m so proud of her,” Natasha said at the time. “Like, she’s killing it. She’s just handling everything with such grace, which is something I admire.”