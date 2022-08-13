Candace Cameron Bure, Other Stars Dissed by Hallmark Boss Over Joining GAC Family

While both Halloween and Thanksgiving are quickly approaching, the Hallmark Channel is already looking ahead to the Christmas season. For any person in love with Christmas, there is no place better to get into the holiday spirit than on the Hallmark Channel. Known for releasing a staggering amount of Christmas specials surrounding romance and family, the channel became a staple for happily ever afters and the happiest time of the year. But as Hallmark Media currently works on their Christmas lineup, it appears there are some changes on the horizon due to much of their talent, like Candace Cameron Bure, crossing over to their competitor, Great America Family.

Attending the Television Critics Association this week, both Wonya Lucas, the President and CEO of Hallmark, and Lisa Hamilton Daly, the EVP of programming, discussed the shift and how they are always looking for new talent. Daly stated, “We’ve kept a lot of our talent under options, save for Christmas movies. We’re looking for new talent all the time. I think there’s a lot of talent out there that we’ve worked with in the past that GAC is now working with, but I think that we also are constantly trying to evolve the talent pool that we’re working with. We have, I think, retained almost everybody that we’re really excited to have. So that’s where we are.”

Hallmark Executives Excited About The Future

Although there is no denying Great American Family poached some of Hallmark’s talent, Wonya Lucas noted it went far beyond one company. “Talent works with Netflix, talent works with Lifetime and that’s kind of the way the industry works. I think one of the things that makes us unique versus a lot of other places is that, when I first got here, people would say, ‘We’re a family.’ I didn’t quite get that but our talent, they know each other. They have a great relationship and that’s the secret sauce we have as Hallmark.”

Again, not remotely fearful about the future of the Hallmark Channel, Lucas added, “That continues today. We have existing talent that’s been with us a long time, and we have a new talent that we’re bringing in as well. And they all feel part of this Hallmark Channel love and so that that will be consistent; that is consistent in the past; that’s consistent today.”

Back in April, Hallmark legend Candace Cameron Bure revealed she was moving on from Hallmark to join Great American Family. Other stars to sign on included, Danica McKellar, Jen Lilly, and Trevor Donovan.

Still, during their presentation at the press conference, Daly updated fans of Hallmark, saying When Calls the Heart is confirmed for a 2023 premiere. “As far as ‘Good Witch,’ which I think we’re always interested in thinking about what we can do with our most popular IP. I can’t announce anything specific about that.”