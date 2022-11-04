candace-cameron-bure-reveals-new-christmas-tv-project

Candace Cameron Bure has been hard at work on a new Christmas project but it’s not been one for Great American Family. That’s where the longtime Hallmark Channel star is now getting one ready for it. Nope, this new Christmas TV project happens to be for one of the original TV networks. We’re talking about CBS here. Bure has lent her voice to a new hour-long animated special titled Reindeer in Here.

It will premiere on Thursday, November 29, on there. Bure is portraying Pinky, who is all dressed up in pink all the time. Yes, she is a reindeer. But Bure is not the only star who is part of the cast of voices. Others in the mix include Adam Devine, Jim Gaffigan, Melissa Villaseñor, Henry Winkler, Donald Faison, Jo Koy, Gabriel Bateman, and Brooke Monroe Conaway, CinemaBlend reports.

Candace Cameron Burea Talked About Leaving Hallmark Channel

This Reindeer is Here special happens to be based on the work of Adam Reed. It is the story of a young reindeer named Blizzard (also known as “Blizz”). It reportedly has one antler smaller than the other. But it’s up to Blizz and his buddies to save Christmas from falling apart. Something magical happens along the way.

Man fans of Bure’s work have been used to seeing her on the Hallmark Channel for many years. Now, she’s left. Why did she leave the Hallmark Channel? “The truth is I’ve been under contract with Hallmark for a very, very long time. And those have been absolutely wonderful,” Candace Cameron Bure recently told Variety. “It just so happened that my contract was expiring when Great American Family started up. So we did not start having those discussions until we were well into negotiations with Hallmark Channel for renewing.”

Hallmark President and CEO Wonya Lucas had some thoughts about Bure and other talent leaving her network. “Talent works with Netflix, talent works with Lifetime and that’s kind of the way the industry works,” Lucas said. “I think one of the things that makes us unique versus a lot of other places is that, when I first got here, people would say, ‘We’re a family.’ I didn’t quite get that but our talent, they know each other. They have a great relationship and that’s the secret sauce we have as Hallmark.”

While both networks have moved along with their talent, Bure appears to be quite happy with her new arrangement. The actress, of course, let the world know about her new project through the wonders of Instagram. We’ll see what she has worked up with the new place for her Christmas movies. They are very popular and people love to see her appear in them all the time.