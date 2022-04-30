carrie-ann-inaba-voices-her-support-for-sharon-and-ozzy-osbourne-after-covid-diagnosis

Carrie Ann Inaba, former co-host of “The Talk” and close friend of Sharon Osbourne, offered her support after Ozzy Osbourne tested positive for COVID.

According to Hello! Magazine, Inaba took to Instagram to wish her friend well. She shared a clip from Sharon Osbourne’s recent interview with Talk TV, where Sharon revealed what’s going on with Ozzy.

Inaba posted the clip to her Instagram Stories, so the message is no longer visible. But it read, “Please keep @ozzyosbourne and @sharonosbourne and the whole Osbourne family in your prayers. Sending you so much love to your family Sharon and Ozzy. Prayers for a full recovery and abundance of health.”

In the interview, Sharon Osbourne shared that her husband tested positive between Wednesday, April 27, and Thursday, April 28. “Ozzy was only diagnosed in the middle of the night our time. I spoke to him and he’s OK. I am very worried about Ozzy right now. We’ve gone two years without him catching Covid and it’s just Ozzy’s luck it would be now.”

The news comes right as Sharon arrived in the UK to work on her new show, Talk TV. She’s supposed to host an hour-long panel debate on the show Monday through Friday. But Sharon Osbourne will be returning to the US for the foreseeable future to be with Ozzy.

“I can’t believe my luck. I’m missing the show and I’ve only been there three days,” Sharon said in the interview. “I can’t believe it. Three days and I’m missing the show but I will be back. I know I will. It’ll take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again, and I will be back in a week.”

Sharon Osbourne Opens Up About Ozzy’s Other Health Issues

Right before Ozzy’s COVID diagnosis, his wife Sharon Osbourne opened up about other medical ailments he’s struggling with.

Back in 2018, Ozzy dealt with a life-threatening staph infection. Right as he was recovering, more flu complications cropped up, causing him to postpone his No More Tour 2 tour.

And then, just as he was getting over this illness, Ozzy fell in his Los Angeles home, dislodging metal rods all over his body. Severe pain erupted in his back, neck, and shoulders, which caused him to cancel his tour altogether. All of this occurred on top of Ozzy’s genetic form of Parkinson’s disease, Parkin 2.

When Sharon Osbourne sat down with Talk TV on Thursday, she said Ozzy’s medical ailments should be behind him soon. He has one last surgery to endure before he can finally leave the hospital. “He’s dying to come back home,” Sharon told Piers Morgan.

Stay tuned for more updates on both Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s health.