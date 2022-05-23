Carrie Underwood Forced To Cancel ‘American Idol’ Finale Performance

“American Idol” fans couldn’t wait to see alum Carrie Underwood rocking out on stage during the Season 20 finale last night. But their excitement turned to disappointment when they learned that the country singer couldn’t perform due to COVID-19 exposure.

Carrie Underwood was scheduled to perform one of the few solo shows during last night’s (May 22) “American Idol” finale. But right at the beginning of the episode, host Ryan Seacrest broke the bad news to everyone, per The Boot.

“There was a COVID exposure within Carrie Underwood’s group,” Seacrest said. “So following protocol, she is unable to perform tonight. Sad, but you can check her out on her tour, Denim & Rhinestones. That tour coming this fall. So, go see her.”

Fans were undoubtedly disappointed, as were the Top 3 contestants. But, the show had to go on. The three-hour finale luckily had several performers to wow the audience. Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Ritchie, and Luke Bryan performed. We also saw Gabby Barrett, Deana Carter, Ben Platt, James Arthur, Sara Bareilles, Melissa Etheridge, Flo Rida, Tai Verdes, and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Carrie Underwood Didn’t Make it to the ‘American Idol’ Finale, But She Did Wrap Up Her Las Vegas Residency

Carrie Underwood might have missed the “American Idol” Season 20 finale, but at least she had a chance to finish her Las Vegas residency. Her last show was on Saturday, May 21, so she must have found out about the COVID exposure on Sunday, May 22.

“Reflection” has been a huge hit all year in Sin City, so much so that she’s returning to the Resort Las vegas stage next year.

Underwood announced the return of “Reflection” in a Twitter post earlier today, featuring her two adorable sons. Seven-year-old Isaiah and three-year-old Jacob looked absolutely adorable in their matching “Reflection” jackets.

“We’ll be back!” Underwood captioned the post. If 2023 is too far away for fans, though, they can always check out her “Denim and Rhinestones” tour later this fall.

Carrie Underwood Made a Heartfelt Connection to ‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson

Last week, Carrie Underwood helped five “American Idol” finalists on their way to the grand finale. She mentored Leah Marlene, HunterGirl, Noah Thomspon, Fritz Hager, and Nicolina. During Thompson’s session, however, Underwood got a bit emotional after hearing his story. Per PEOPLE, she related to the fact that he grew up in a small town.

“I do feel like this show was created for people like me. For people like Noah, who didn’t know to dream that big but knew that they wanted to do something,” Underwood said, tearing up. “So it’s a beautiful thing. I mean, I think back and that’s a decision that changed my entire life — I have no idea where I’d be. And to see contestants get every opportunity they’ve ever wanted is just magical.”

It’s even more magical considering Thomspon ended up winning “American Idol” last night. We’re sure Underwood cheered him on from home.