Cause of Death Revealed for ‘The Voice’ and ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Nolan Neal

Nolan Neal reportedly died from “acute combined drug toxicity” according to a cause of death for the America’s Got Talent contestant. Neal also was a contestant on The Voice. The musician, according to a spokesperson from the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office, ingested morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl. The report, shared by ET, initially came from Page Six on Thursday.

The coroner, according to this report, is ruling Neal’s death as an accident. Back on July 19, it was TMZ who first reported that Neal was found dead in his Nashville, Tennessee apartment by his roommate. Neal was 41 years old. At that time, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department told Entertainment Weekly that Neal was found dead at 8 p.m. local time. He was found in his bedroom after his roommate received a call from the singer’s mother. She had not heard from him. Police officers also told EW that a guitar pick found next to Neal’s bed looked to contain “a powder residue.”

Nolan Neal Friend Offered Up Thoughts After Neal’s Death

Neal competed on The Voice in back in 2016 as a member of Adam Levine’s team. During the knockout rounds, he was eliminated. Then, four years later, Neal competed on AGT. A video package airing before his initial AGT audition saw Neal open up about his struggles with sobriety. “I’m glad to be here today sober, very clear, and focused,” Neal said. “My voice is healthy. I’m healthy.”

Back in July, after his death, Neal’s family asked for help. “He was always open and honest about [his substance abuse] struggle,” Dylan Seals, Neal’s cousin, told PEOPLE. “He was a loving father and son. A light to all who knew him. My heart goes out to his two children and his mother Cathy.” At that time, the family did not have any financial support for Neal’s funeral expenses. After creating a GoFundMe page, people’s contributions proved to be more than enough to provide for a proper burial.

Meanwhile, one of Neal’s close friends offered his thoughts about him. Luc Nyhus, this friend, headed over to Instagram and posted some tender words. “I am completely shocked,” he wrote in one post. “Brother Nolan Neal Seals has passed away… He was a force, he was special, and if I could sing like anybody it would be him. Amazing engineer, artist, songwriter, drummer… Just a total badass.” Besides Nyhus, some of Neal’s fans ran to social media platforms and offered their condolences, too. “Nolan Neal was an incredible talent with infectious energy and a warm spirit,” wrote musician Jon Webber on Twitter. “Writing and performing with him was some of the most fun I’ve had in music.”