CBS Announces Fall 2022 Lineup: See the Full Schedule

CBS unveiled its fall lineup, Wednesday, with four new dramas and some tweaks to the prime-time schedule.

The network, which remained at No. 1 among total viewership, kept most of its franchises intact for the fall. That’s why you’ll see NCIS on Mondays, followed by NCIS: Hawai’i. On Tuesday, it’s all about the Dick Wolf FBI procedurals.

CBS will sport a new theme on Wednesday. That’s when there will be consecutive reality series. First it’s Survivor, then The Amazing Race followed by The Real Love Boat. That show sounds familiar for you fans of classic TV. But rather than fictional characters finding romance on a cruise, this new show features real people trying to find love.

The new dramas come on Thursday, Friday and Sunday nights.

So Help Me Todd serves as a lead in to CSI: Vegas on Thursday night. Marcia Gay Harden stars as a super successful attorney on So Help Me Todd. Her co-star is Skylar Astin. He plays her son. CBS describes him as an “aimless private detective son” she hires to work for her at her firm.

If you love dramas about cops and first responders, then settle in for Friday nights. The CBS fall lineup switched S.W.A.T from Sunday to Friday for the fall. Then comes Fire Country, a new drama. Max Thieriot, formerly of SEAL Team, stars as an inmate who works in a prison release fire fighting program. Billy Burke, formerly of 9-1-1: Lone Star, also will be part of Fire Country. Blue Bloods remains on Fridays, so the weekly family dinners continue for a 13th season.

The fourth new drama is East New York, a police show set in Brooklyn. CBS gave it the NCIS: Los Angeles time slot on Sunday. NCIS: Los Angeles stays on Sunday, but falls back an hour.

Blue Bloods continues on Friday nights to help lead the CBS fall lineup. (John Paul Filo/CBS ©2022 )



In Fall Lineup Reveal, CBS Also Announced Three Christmas Movies

CBS opted to save new drama True Lies, which is inspired by the James Cameron movie, for a mid-season premiere.

The network also announced three special holiday movies. Sheryl Crow is producing When Christmas Was Young. Amanda Kloots, a host on The Talk, stars in Fit for Christmas. The third movie is Must Love Christmas.

Here’s the entire CBS fall lineup. Times are Eastern.

MONDAY

8:00 pm The Neighborhood

8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola

9:00 pm NCIS

10:00 pm NCIS: Hawai’i

Dylan McDermott stars in FBI: Most Wanted, which caps off Tuesday primetime in the CBS fall lineup. (Mark Schafer/CBS ©2022)



TUESDAY

8:00 pm FBI

9:00 pm FBI: International

10:00 pm FBI: Most Wanted

WEDNESDAY

8:00 pm Survivor

9:00 pm The Amazing Race

10:00 pm The Real Love Boat

So Help Me Todd is a new drama on Thursday’s in the CBS fall lineup. (CBS/2022)

THURSDAY

8:00 pm Young Sheldon

8:30 pm Ghosts (new time slot)

9:00 pm So Help Me Todd

10:00 pm CSI: Vegas

FRIDAY

8:00 pm S.W.A.T.

9:00 pm Fire Country

10:00 pm Blue Bloods

LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell toast to a season 13 for NCIS: Los Angeles. It’ll move to Sunday night’s at 10 p.m. Eastern (Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022)

SATURDAY

8:00 pm selected encores

9:00 pm selected encores

10:00 pm 48 Hours

SUNDAY

7:00 pm 60 Minutes

8:00 pm The Equalizer

9:00 pm East New York

10:00 pm NCIS: Los Angeles