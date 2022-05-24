CBS Reportedly Pulling ‘FBI’ Season 4 Finale in Wake of Texas School Tragedy

CBS is pulling tonight’s FBI season four finale because of the tragic shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas earlier Tuesday.

Deadline reported that the network thought the subject matter addressed in the episode wouldn’t be appropriate given the horror that unfolded at the elementary school in south Texas. Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, confirmed that a gunman shot and killed 14 students and a teacher. The governor also said the gunman also was dead, likely killed by a law enforcement officer.

“He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students, and killed a teacher,” Abbott said Tuesday during a press conference. “He himself is deceased. It is believed that responding officers killed him.”

Abbott said the suspect, who was 18, lived in Uvalde. The city, which has a population of about 16,000, is about 85 miles of San Antonio in south Texas. It now represents the worst school shooting in Texas history. Four years ago, a gunman killed 10 people at Santa Fe High School near the Texas Gulf Coast.

FBI Often Bases Its Fictional Cases on Real Headlines

FBI features fictional cases, but they often base plots on real crime stories. The FBI finale was entitled “Prodigal Son” with Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) as the center of the story. Here’s the CBS plot summary — “As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case.” The agents, who are based in New York, will try and stop a school shooting.

President Joe Biden also is scheduled to address the nation starting at 8:15 Eastern. Biden will give the speech from the Roosevelt Room of the White House. His address falls within the FBI hour.

It’s unclear if CBS will re-air the finale. The episode details no longer are listed on the CBS web site, although promo photos still are in the database. The show is TV’s most watched program on Tuesday nights, averaging 10.35 million viewers. It’s part of an FBI-themed three hours of programming. It’s followed by FBI: International, then FBI: Most Wanted. Dick Wolf, who created the Law & Order franchise, also is responsible for the FBI shows.

It’s also uncertain on whether CBS will broadcast the finales of the two FBI spinoffs Tuesday. Information about those episodes still is in the network database.

