CBS Unveils Fall Season Premiere Dates: See the Full Lineup

Pull out your calendars TV watchers, because CBS just released the fall premiere dates for all your favorite shows, including “NCIS,” “FBI,” and “Blue Bloods.”

CBS posted the fall premiere dates on Twitter earlier today. They included a one-minute video breaking down each show and when they appear chronologically. The network also provided a list of the scripted shows in a separate tweet.

Without further ado, let’s see when our favorites will be back on our screens.

Monday, September 19

“The Neighborhood” kicks things off at 8 p.m. EST on Monday, September 19. “Bob Hearts Abishola” follows up in the 8:30 EST time slot. Then “NCIS” premieres at 9 p.m., followed by the spinoff series “NCIS: Hawai’i” at 10 p.m.

Tuesday, September 20

On Tuesday, September 20, all three “FBI” shows premiere on CBS. The flagship “FBI” show starts things off at 8 p.m. EST. Then “FBI: International” debuts at 9 p.m. and “FBI: Most Wanted” kicks off at 10 p.m. This rounds out the lineup for Tuesdays this fall.

Wednesday, September 21

Everyone’s favorite reality competition “Survivor” returns on Wednesday, September 21. The CBS show will premiere this fall at 8 p.m. EST. Fellow reality competition “The Amazing Race” follows it at 9 p.m.

That’s all that CBS has for its first week of premieres this fall. We jump ahead now to Sunday, September 25.

Sunday, September 25

The “Big Brother” finale debuts this fall at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday, September 25. You’ll have to wait until the following weekend to see more of your favorites Sunday shows.

Thursday, September 29

Now that Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday have been finalized, let’s take a look at this fall’s Thursday lineup on CBS. “Young Sheldon” kicks things off on Thursday, September 29, at 8 p.m. EST. “Ghosts” follows it up at 8:30 p.m. Then at 9 p.m. is the new CBS show “So Help Me Todd,” with “CSI: Vegas” airing afterward at 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 2

We’re back again on Sunday. With “Big Brother” wrapped up, “The Equalizer” will now slide into the 8:30 p.m. time slot starting on Sunday, October 2. Then at 9:30 p.m., “East New York” debuts.

Wednesday, October 5

“The Amazing Race” must be on hiatus this week, because “The Real Love Boat” takes its 9 p.m. EST slot starting on Wednesday, October 5. Perhaps CBS meant to put it at 10 p.m., but we’ll have to wait and see if they make any corrections in the meantime.

Friday, October 7

Three major shows premiere on CBS this fall starting on Friday, October 7. First up we have “S.W.A.T” taking the 8 p.m. EST slot, followed by “Fire Country” at 9 p.m. Then the Reagan family returns in “Blue Bloods” at 10 p.m. EST.

Sunday, October 9

Finally, on Sunday, October 9, “NCIS: Los Angeles” takes the 10 p.m EST slot. Stay tuned for more updates about premiere dates, hiatuses, renewals, and more.