Charlie Hunnam, Ron Perlman Have Epic ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Reunion: PHOTO

Charlie Hunnam and Ron Perlman of Sons of Anarchy fame gathered with some other good friends at a dinner table. Among the others at the table included actor Edward James Olmos. Maybe at one point of the conversation, there was talk of a Sons of Anarchy reboot. Hunnam played Jax Teller in the FX series that ran between 2008-14. Perlman, of course, played Clay Morrow, who was the national president of the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club. Who wouldn’t have minded being a fly in the wall for that dinner conversation? That would have been cool.

Besides having dinner with the fellas, Perlman has been busy getting used to his marriage to Yellowstone actress Allison Dunbar. Perlman started seeing her before the COVID-19 pandemic hit pretty hard. It also was five months after he filed for divorce from his first wife, Opal Stone.

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Ron Perlman Talked About His Marriage To Allison Dunbar

The actor told PEOPLE that he and Dunbar started living together. Then about a month later, the pandemic hit. Perlman said that he and Dunbar discovered whether they were really going to make it or fall apart. “You’re locked down together 24/7 and you’re seeing each other in nothing but sweats and pajamas,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hunnam had been starring in an AppleTV+ show titled Shantaram. But the series did not last past one season as its final episode aired back in December. Shantaram focused on Lin Ford, played by Hunnam. The series was set in the 1980s when Ford escapes a maximum-security prison in Australia. He would become a doctor in the slum of India. But he’d also find himself getting involved with the local mafia. Ford uses his counterfeiting talent as he fights against Russian troops invading Afghanistan.

Hunnam of Sons of Anarchy had a busy work schedule with the AppleTV+ show along with Rebel Moon, a film by Zack Snyder. But he ended up getting mighty sick in the process. His troubles started in India while he was working on Shantaram. “When I was in India, I got a bacterial gut infection, a viral gut infection, an acute respiratory infection,” Hunnam said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I had conjunctivitis in both eyes, an ear infection, and dengue fever from a mosquito bite.” And they got worse on Rebel Moon. Hunnam injured his hips, groin, and legs while working on the movie. “I have a totally exploded S1 and S2 [nerve] that are torn wide open, a hundred percent dehydrated, It’s going to take two years to heal and I have a 40 percent tear on the ligament on the right side that holds my spinal column in place,” Hunnam said.