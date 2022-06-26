‘Chicago Fire’ Alum Adriyan Rae Receives Two Emmy Nominations

While the official Emmy nominations shortlist goes out on July 12, “Chicago Fire” alum Adriyan Rae has revealed she’s being considered for two categories.

The “Chicago Fire” star didn’t reveal how she knew that she was being considered for two Emmys when she made the announcement. But in her recent Instagram post, Rae tagged and thanked the Television Academy for even including her “in the mix” of potential nominees.

“Thank you @televisionacad #ForYourConsideration for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for #TheGame and Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for [Atlanta]. Honored & grateful to even be in the mix,” she wrote earlier.

According to the TV blog Monsters and Critics, Rae appeared in nine episodes of “Chicago Fire” as Gianna Mackey, partner to Sylvie Brett on Ambulance 61. During her nine episodes, she started a brief relationship with firefighter Blake Gallo. But when Rae decided to leave the show to pursue other opportunities, the showrunners wrote Mackey out. The character is still alive though, leaving the possibility for Rae to return to the procedural.

But it looks like she’s found great success with her new ventures. After Rae wrapped up her 2021 appearances on “Chicago Fire,” she jumped into the role of Brittany Pitts on “The Game” for 10 episodes. That’s where her potential Emmy nomination comes in for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

She also guest-starred as Candace in a recent episode of the FX show “Atlanta” earlier this year. This role might earn Rae her second Emy nomination for Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

Either way, Rae, will have to wait until July 12 to hear the official, final list of Emmy nominees. The voting period starts soon after with the final winners announced on September 12.

Adriyan Rae Unlikely to Return to ‘Chicago Fire’ With Her Hit Show ‘The Game’ Renewed for Season 2

While the “Chicago Fire” writers left space for Adriyan Rae’s Gianna Mackey to come back, that’s unlikely to happen now. Back in February, Rae announced that her hit show “The Game” received a Season 2 renewal. And this is the show she might receive an Emmy nod for.

In her announcement, Rae wrote, “The game continues. More Britt Brat, more Tasha Mack, more of everything that makes #TheGame, The Game! I’m journeying in gratitude and just so immensely grateful to be able to keep creating with these beautiful souls and everyone who helps make this show what it is! It took a village and we made something special and will continue to do just that!”

She added, “Thank you @paramountplus & @cbstvstudios! Thank you @devon_greggory for listening to Carl and watching my audition lol. LETS GOOOO!! SEASON 2 BABY! #BoomBoomClap go check out all episodes from season 1 now on @paramountplus.”

Sounds like can’t wait for “The Game” Season 2. And that doesn’t leave much room for her to focus on “Chicago Fire.” Stay tuned for more Emmy nominations and television updates.