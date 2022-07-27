‘Chicago Fire’ Alum to Reprise Role In ‘Neighbors’ Series Finale

Chicago Fire alum Jesse Spencer will reprise role in the Neighbours series finale. Neighbours is an Australian soap opera that Spencer got his acting start on.

Spencer played Billy Kennedy, a teenager with dyslexia, on Neighbours from 1994 to 2000. Billy was the son of the two of the show’s protagonists. Spencer took his character’s dyslexia to heart. He used his platform to promote awareness through a series of Australia advertisements. He returned to the show back in 2005 for its 20th anniversary episode.

Since Spencer was on the show, his celebrity has grown immensely. American audiences discovered Spencer when he played Dr. Robert Chase on the medical drama House. For the past decade, he has endeared himself to audiences by playing Captain Matthew Casey on Chicago Fire.

However, he’s not the only former Neighbours actor who will return for the series finale. International superstar Margot Robbie played the character of Donna Freedman on the show from 2008 to 2011. She joins Spencer in reprising her role. Her return to Neighbours should be an emotional one for her, as she started her acting career on the show. She broke out to a widespread audience for her performance as Naomi Lapaglia in 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street.

Why Did Jesse Spencer Leave ‘Chicago Fire‘?

Jesse Spencer confirmed that he left the show because of his desire to spend more time with his family. However, he’s always stayed in touch with producers to ensure his character’s arc is fulfilled. His commitment to fulfilling the character arcs of his roles shows the dedication and loyalty Spencer holds for his cast and crew of Fire.

Executive producer of Chicago Fire Derek Haas spoke with TVLine recently. In the interview Haas admitted he and his colleagues practically begged the actor to return for the finale.

“We pretty much begged him, pleaded and offered him the moon so that he would come back and do the finale,” he said.

He further shared, “Andrea and I and [executive producer Michael] Gilvary, basically, whatever it took, we were like, ‘Jesse, you’re coming and doing this finale.’”

Fortunately, Spencer, who plays Matt Casey, already knew he was coming back. Jesse Spencer had agreed to return for the finale long before all their pleading began.

“He’s the greatest,” Haas said, “he was in even before we started all of that.”

Earlier in the series, Casey pledged to be Severide’s best man at his wedding. And, as Haas emphasized previously, “there’s no way Casey would miss seeing his best friend getting married.”

So, had he not returned for the season finale, it would have left the overall storyline with a gaping plot hole. Derek Haas and the entire team are thankful for his return.

“We’re so grateful to [Jesse] that he would come back and honor that pledge,” Haas said.