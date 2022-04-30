‘Chicago Fire’ Boss Hints at Season 10 Star Having More Important Role Moving Forward

After 10 years as Matt Casey on Chicago Fire, Jesse Spencer hung up his first responder gear for what fans assumed would be the last time. In October of last year, Matt Casey moved to Oregon, writing Jesse Spencer off the show but leaving the door open for a possible return in the future.

Chicago Fire fans were, of course, devastated by the loss of the beloved character. It turns out they wouldn’t have to wait long, however, as Jesse Spencer is already making his way back to the series for the upcoming Season 10 finale.

In an interview with Deadline, Chicago Fire executive producer Derek Haas gave fans an idea of what to expect regarding Matt Casey’s return to the unit. Casey will be attending a wedding! Specifically, the marriage of Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo).

“The juicy details are that we went to him and said, ‘You’re so loved on this show. And with the Severide wedding coming up, there’s no way Casey would miss seeing his best friend getting married. Come on, man!'” Haas explained. “So, he graciously agreed to come back for the finale.”

‘Chicago Fire’ EP Explains Shifts in Series Following Season 10 Finale

Though Jesse Spencer agreed to return for a single episode, he will not be taking up the role of Matt Casey long-term. This leaves Chicago Fire fans with many questions as Season 10 draws to a close. For example, what will happen with his relationship with his now long-distance girlfriend, Sylvie Brett?

Another executive producer for Chicago Fire, Andrea Newman, gave a hint at what might happen in the coming finale. “Sylvie will be back for the finale,” Newman said. “She’s a full-time member of 51. She was gone while visiting Casey but when she’s back, she’s back. She and Casey will have to figure out their relationship going forward, which is what they’ll be doing in the finale.”

It sounds like the end of Season 10 could leave Brettsey fans in an uproar. However, this shift could be great news for Todd Graham, a character in whom the Chicago Fire producers seem to have particular interest.

“We thought Todd really popped when we first see him with Herrmann [David Eigenberg] at the Academy reading,” Derek Haas said. “We just thought it would be cool if Herrmann went back to the Academy for another reason and he sees Todd there again who reveals he’s now a candidate for the fire academy. The Academy takes time but it would be fun to see him emerge as a firefighter.”

So, according to Chicago Fire producers themselves, Season 11 of the series could see Todd Graham (Brandon Prado) in a far more prominent role. A firefighter with a new girlfriend!

Though Chicago Fire EP Derek Haas seems excited by the prospect, he understands that fans of the show might not take it quite as well. “All the Bretsy fans would be like, what?!” he said with a laugh.