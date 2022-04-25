‘Chicago Fire’ Star Charlie Barnett Reveals How He Stayed in Touch With Castmates After He Left the Show

While Charlie Barnett was devastated to leave “Chicago Fire” back in 2015, he will always have the bonds he created with his fellow castmates.

Barnett’s character, Peter Mills, was written off the show for plot reasons right toward the end of Season 3. At the time, Barnett told Digital Spy, the decision “broke him.” But soon enough, he got back on his feet and starred in some major productions. He’s featured in “Arrow,” “Ordinary Joe,” “Orange Is the New Black, “YOU,” and “Russian Doll” in the last five years.

And though it’s been a while since he left, Charlie Barnett has never forgotten his “Chicago Fire” family. The star told Digital Spy who he still keeps in touch with from the cast and emphasized the strength of their bonds.

“Yuri [Sardarov] and David Eigenberg and I just had lunch maybe two weeks ago. I talk to Joe every time in Chicago,” Barnett explained. “Joe Minoso is my f**king brother. I will see him forever.”

The “Chicago Fire” star added, “Joe Minoso, I lived on his couch in Los Angeles for months. He housed me, and I redid his backyard in LA for f**king four or five months.”

Barnett also grew close with Monica Raymund, though that relationship began before they stepped on set together.

“Monica [Raymund], I grew up with in Florida. Monica and I went to college together, and we went to Juilliard together. She’s the one that convinced me to go to Juilliard,” Barnett revealed. “There are connections there that span longer than just Chicago Fire.”

But all in all, Barnett claims that he “will always, always, always, always see them, and always be a part of that family in a weird way.”

How Charlie Barnett Leaving ‘Chicago Fire’ Ended Up Being a ‘Blessing In Disguise’

Charlie Barnett made no secret of the fact that he hated to leave “Chicago Fire.” As he told Digital Spy, “I really was sad to be let go. It broke me for quite a long time.”

But where one door closes, another opens. “Chicago Fire” really represented only the beginning of Barnett’s journey in acting. He made it big there before jumping on new opportunities. “Secrets and Lies” in 2016 led to “Orange Is the New Black” in 2017. From there, he landed major roles in “Valor,” “Tales of the City,” “YOU,” and “Arrow.” Now, Barnett’s current prominent show, “Russian Doll,” is airing its second season on Netflix.

“It was a blessing in disguise,” Barnett said. “You never really see that in life, in general. You never see the bad moments becoming the good. It wouldn’t be what it was, I think, if you did recognize it for what it is in the moment. So I’m thankful.”