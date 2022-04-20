‘Chicago Fire’ Star Christian Stolte Addresses Fan Theory About Mouch

Christian Stolte is one of the original cast members still featuring in “Chicago Fire.” And considering his seniority within Firehouse 51, it makes sense that “Chicago Fire” fans desire to see his beloved character, Randall “Mouch” McHolland, in a more authoritative role. Now, we edge nearer to the season 10 finale of the hit first-responder series. And ahead of the season’s conclusion, some fans have unveiled a wild, new theory. However, Christian Stolte, whose character is known for his honesty, was quick to shut down the theory.

Throughout season 10, “Chicago Fire” fans have watched the officer’s position on Truck 81 change hands several times. And with that in mind, Looper states some fans believe Mouch could become Lieutenant by the end of the season.

Mouch Actor Dismisses Any Possibility of Lieutenantship

As we know, Stella Kidd has finally settled into the lieutenant’s position on Truck 81. And that’s after much encouragement and support from young fireman Blake Gallo and Mouch himself. That said, Christian Stolte immediately dismissed theories that Mouch would become lieutenant.

During the franchise’s annual One Chicago Day fan event, Stolte received a question about his character’s potential lieutenantship. In response, and true to his character’s demeanor, he responded, “Um…no. Mouch is not going to be the lieutenant of anything.”

Instead, he shared, “I think the plan for the character from the very beginning was to have a guy who served 30-something years in the CFD as a ground-level, blue-collar grunt type, and started that way and retired that way.”

I also like to think that’s the plan. Mouch’s position as a grunt worker within the CFD has provided him the experience, wisdom, and hindsight his character is always sharing on the show. Making him lieutenant would contrast everything that makes Mouch exactly the character we’ve come to know and love.

Christian Stolte Has Close Friendship with ‘Chicago Fire’ Costar

Because Christian Stolte remains on “Chicago Fire” as one of the NBC series’ original cast members, he’s been able to maintain close friendships with many costars. However, one costar he is particularly close with, which makes sense given their characters’ dynamics onscreen is David Eigenberg. Eigenberg plays Truck 51 Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann.

Time and again, we’ve seen Mouch and Herrmann come together. As the most senior members of the house, they’ve taken charge when House 51 became a temporary 911 call center. However, they share as close a bond then as when they’re concocting the most ridiculous schemes and pranks.

That said, the two actors are just as close off-screen, with Christian Stolte previously sharing a very special Happy Birthday post honoring his “Chicago Fire” costar.

Stolte has also featured on Eigenberg’s Instagram as well, and with season 10 wrapping up next month, we can’t wait to see what lies in store for the two actors and pals in the coming weeks.