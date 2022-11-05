‘Chicago Fire’ Co-Creator Derek Haas Stepping Away From One Chicago Franchise

Derek Haas, co-creator of NBC’s Chicago Fire, is no longer going to be part of the One Chicago Franchise and Wolf Entertainment. He will leave next year when the current TV season finishes, Variety reports. Haas is departing to produce new programs. However, he has agreed to finish his current work on the two series where he serves as co-showrunner. These shows are NBC’s Chicago Fire and CBS’ FBI: International. The latter was created with Dick Wolf.

“Although I am leaving Wolf Entertainment next year to focus on creating new shows, I’m entirely committed to delivering amazing episodes of Chicago Fire and FBI: International through the end of the current seasons,” Haas explained in a statement.

Haas added that he “learned everything I know about storytelling, pace, characters, production values, and hiring the best cast, crews, and staffs from Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski. As hard as it is to leave a place you love and have called home for over a decade, including incredible support from Universal Television, NBC and CBS, I look forward to building my own brand in entertainment.”

For the past ten years, The writer/producer has had a hand in both #OneChicago and the FBI universes. In 2012, he co-created not only Chicago Fire, but also its two spinoffs: Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med. After working on all three shows for some time, he is now an executive producer for them. Additionally, The FBI Spinofforiginator is also the creator and executive producer of FBI: International.

Chicago Fire and other Dick Wolf productions have had some shake-ups recently

CBS has not yet announced who will be the new showrunner for FBI: International following Haas’ departure. The show was renewed for two more seasons in May and is currently airing its third season. Meanwhile, Andrea Newman still serves as co-showrunner on Chicago Fire, which is currently airing its 11th season on NBC.

Wolf Entertainment is currently experiencing many changes with its cast members, mostly involving those in front of the camera. The most recent actor to leave is Asjha Cooper from Chicago Med. She follows Sarah Rafferty, Kristen Hager, and Guy Lockard who have all left recently as well. It was confirmed in October that Brian Tee, who played Dr. Ethan Choi for eight seasons, will be appearing in his last episode next month after eight seasons on the medical drama show.

OG fans were devastated to learn that cast members YaYa DaCosta and Torrey DeVitto would be leaving in 2021. Wolf Entertainment shows including Jesse Lee Soffer’s departure from Chicago P.D., and Spencer’s final scene earlier this year on Chicago Fire left many feeling a similar sense of loss. For “complex reasons,” Kelli Giddish also said goodbye to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.