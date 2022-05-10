‘Chicago Fire’: One Critically-Acclaimed Director Took a Spin in the Director’s Chair for an Episode

In the Chicago Fire third season episode, Forgiving, Relentless, Unconditional we see our favorite One Chicago firefighters as they face a variety of heartstopping emergencies. And, of course, there is plenty of the personal drama we have come to expect from any of the shows within the Dick Wolf franchise series. This episode stands out as it was in this episode that famed director Karyn Kusama stepped in to lead the Fire team in her One Chicago directorial debut.

The Karyn Kusama-Directed Chicago Fire Episode Features Some Heart-Pounding Action and a Big Decision

In the Karyn Kusama-led Chicago Fire episode, David Eigenberg’s Christopher Herrmann attempts to save the life of an infant in a harrowing moment. The infant’s life is threatened in a fire that was started by an arsonist in Herrmann’s former neighborhood. Meanwhile, one memorable Chicago Fire firefighter, Charlie Barnett’s Peter Mills learns he has inherited a restaurant. The One Chicago first responder is then faced with a major decision as he ponders his future with the Firehouse 51 team.

Of course, fans of the hit NBC series know well that it was this episode that changed Mills’s career in the series. Ultimately, Peter decides that his family’s restaurant business will take precedent at this point in his life. Mills eventually packs up and moves to North Carolina to run the establishment.

Karyn Kusama Has Some Impressive Works On Her Directorial Resume

Karyn Kusama’s Chicago Fire experience may be with this one third-season episode. However, the longtime director has some impressive film and television credits on her resume. In 2018 she directed Being the Ricardos star Nicole Kidman in Destroyer.

Kidman took home a Golden Globe nomination for this role. Kusama is the mind behind the indie thriller film The Invitation. She also directed the sports drama Girlfight and the 2009 horror film turned cult-classic Jennifer’s Body.

One Former Chicago Fire Star Is Returning To the Hit NBC Series For One Special Occasion

After a long wait, it looks as if Chicago Fire fans are going to finally see the big event they’ve been waiting for; the Stellaride nuptials. It’s the wedding of the season, no doubt as Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) finally tie the knot. And, with this big moment comes the return of a series favorite, Jesse Spencer’s Matt Casey.

And, of course, with the return of Casey comes the return of our favorite primetime bromance. The friendship between the former firefighter and Severide.

“Severide and Casey are great,” says Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas.

“There was never a question,” Haas adds.

“I think with two guys who have been in the trenches as long as they have together,” he says.

“And have just been forged in fire,” the showrunner adds. “It doesn’t matter what the distance is for those two guys.”