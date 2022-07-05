‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of Taylor Kinney’s New Sunset Selfie With Reported Girlfriend

Chicago Fire’s Taylor Kinney is stepping out with his new girlfriend. And, fans are loving the One Chicago star’s latest Insta sunset selfie with his new flame. This isn’t the first time Kinney has dropped pics of himself with his new girlfriend, model Ashley Cruger on social media, either.

After the TV star spent the last few weeks sharing some cryptic Insta pics of his new flame, Kinney and Cruger shared some public smooches while making an appearance at Operation Smile’s 10th Annual Celebrity Ski and Smile Challenge.

‘Chicago Fire’s Taylor Kinney And New Girlfriend, Ashley Cruger Enjoy A Gorgeous Sunset In Hilarious Insta Pic

In a Tuesday morning Instagram post, Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney shares with his followers a goofy sunset selfie of himself; while the star’s new girlfriend is all smiles, standing in front of a gorgeous sunset. Check out the sunset selfie pic here.

Kinney captions the cute sunset selfie of himself and Cruger with a hilarious message noting, “She [f***ing} Hates Me”. The One Chicago star then adds a hilarious couple of emojis, a set of eyes, and then an airplane.

Kinney And His New Girlfriend, Ashley Cruger, Are Looking Very Happy In the Adorable New Sunset Post

As Ashley Cruger poses for the pic, Kinney’s face peeks around the front. Kinney is sporting a backward baseball cap and is looking quite pleased – and happy.

Spending behind Kinney is Cruger as the model flashes the Chicago Fire star a big smile as she stands in front of the sunset, wearing a loose-fitting t-shirt and a pair of loose jeans. The model has tossed her hair up in a sleek but casual high ponytail.

Taylor Kinney Shares One Of His Best Memories Starring On Fire Over The Last 10 Years

Taylor Kinney has been a fixture on the hit NBC drama series, Chicago Fire for years now, creating plenty of memories along the way, no doubt. Recently, the television star shared his favorite Fire moment with fans. A moment including Kinney’s on-screen bestie Jesse Spencer’s Matt Casey, of course!

According to a recent Looper article, Kinney’s favorite episode sees Kinney’s Kelly Severide and Casey’s Spencer struggling to battle a horrific structure fire. During this harrowing moment, the rest of the Chicago Fire team works on evacuating the building while Severide and Casey hold a gas valve in place hoping to disable the shutoff.

Once things are clear, Casey tells his fellow firefighter to clear the building – jumping into a nearby river. However, Severide will not leave his fellow first responder and best friend behind. Eventually, the two take the plunge together…with the massive flames igniting behind them.

“It’s one of the best memories that I’ve had of the last 10 years,” Kinney says of the heart-stopping moment.