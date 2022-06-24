‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Look to ‘Law & Order’ to Make Predictions About Beloved Character

Although he made his official departure from “Chicago Fire” last season, fans are now looking to “Law & Order” history for the hope of Jesse Spencer’s character Matthew Casey.

Following the conclusion of the 10th season of “Chicago Fire,” Reddit users took to the show’s subreddit “The Past, and Future, of CF” to share their worries about losing Jesse Spencer. One fan pointed out that Dick Wolf, who is the creator of “Law & Order” is producing “Chicago Fire” so they are not necessarily worried about the show’s future without Spencer.

“Wolf is a master of longevity by intertwining stories, and old and new characters people care about,” they wrote. They then compared fans of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” being worried about Christopher Meloni’s departure. The series managed to continue without him.

Meanwhile, another fan wrote that they disagree with the idea that season 11 will be the final season for “Chicago Fire” due to Spencer’s absence. “This was a transitional season. Losing Jesse was huge, but follow Law and Order-Wolf is a master of longevity by intertwining stories, and old and new characters people care about. People thought SVU couldn’t survive when Meloni left and that was 11 years ago. IF they can keep Kinney and Walker they won’t even consider stopping the CF train. The ratings are too good.”

Another fan added, “It’s a Dick Wolf show and the centerpiece of the One Chicago world. It’s also the number one watched broadcast drama on television. It’s not going anywhere.”

Jesse Spencer Describes His ‘Chicago Fire’ Character’s Exit As Being ‘Pretty Organic’

Deadline reports that while he was speaking with the media about his exit from “Chicago Fire,” Jesse Spencer stated, “I think it was pretty organic that he’s leaving and he’s going for three years but is he? We don’t know. It’s been a long time coming when you know how these compadres have gone through life and death together. It’s hard to say goodbye, you know, see you soon, kind of thing. It was bittersweet but I really enjoyed it and we got some laughs out of it.”

“Chicago Fire” showrunner Derek Haas also revealed that Spencer’s character and Kara Killmer’s Sylvie are giving long-distance a chance. Spencer shared, “It was difficult because I really like Kara and we’ve established a really nice relationship. I really liked working with her. And there’s always a chance I’ll come back, too. We’re still toying with the ‘Will Casey come back?’ That’s a possibility, you know. Derek and I talked about that and it’s a possibility for me too.”

Luckily for “Chicago Fire” fans, Jesse Spencer did return for one more appearance during the show’s 10th season finale. However, Spencer did previously state that he may be taking a long break from work. “I’ve been doing TV for a long time. I added it up, and I think this year is my 18th year of network television straight since I went straight from ‘House’ into ‘Chicago Fire.’”