‘Chicago Fire’: Gabby Dawson Had Fans Conflicted

“Chicago Fire” boasts quite a handful of memorable alums, from Lauren German’s Leslie Shay to Yuriy Sardarov’s Brian “Otis” Zvonecek. Overall, their characters are surely memorable. However, no “Chicago Fire” alum has been quite as divisive as Monica Raymund’s character Gabby Dawson. Throughout her six seasons starring in the show, fans have consistent problems with her character. Altogether, Dawson left many fans feeling conflicted about her role.

“Chicago Fire” fans recall Gabby Dawson’s dual role at Firehouse 51. Most frequently, she served as a paramedic on ambulance 61. But, she also trained as a firefighter on 81. Dawson later left Chicago after she was offered the position to lead rebuilding efforts in Puerto Rico. In the end, it put a pin in her relationship with former Captain Matt Casey.

Several seasons following her exit from “Chicago Fire,” fans took to Reddit to discuss their grievances with the character. And several had some pretty harsh comments.

“I just started season 7 where Gabby leaves the show and honestly, I am so glad. I couldn’t stand looking at her for another second,” one fan wrote. Another replied, “I love the show. It’s been great after finishing ‘Chicago PD’ and seeing all the crossovers. I just don’t understand why Gabby was such a big focus in ‘Chicago Fire.'”

They explained that while it was fine throughout the first two seasons, it became redundant by season five.

Other “Chicago Fire” fans replied to the thread stating the reason they took issue with Gabby Dawson is that she never seemed to face the consequences of her actions. As a result, her character remained stagnant and saw little growth by the time of her exit.

Why Did Gabby Dawson Actress Monica Raymund Leave ‘Chicago Fire’?

While Looper states Gabby Dawson left Firehouse 51 to do charitable work in Puerto Rico, her departure left fans wondering what the actual reason was for the character’s leave. Thanks to Looper, though, we have some pretty clear answers.

In speaking with the Chicago Tribune following her departure from the NBC series, Monica Raymund explained, “I’m not sure the exact moment when it happened, but I knew my six-year contract was coming to an end and I felt like I was hungry to explore a different role, a different story.”

Although the Gabby Dawson actress had learned to make Chicago her home, Raymund also added, “I wanted to explore a different world. I had been in Chicago for five years and just personally where I was in my life, I was ready to create my home and kind of plant some roots in Los Angeles.

Most recently, Monica Raymund was tapped to direct at least one episode of Disney Plus’s TV series adaptation of “National Treasure.”