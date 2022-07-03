‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s When Season 11 Filming Starts

Fans of the hit One Chicago series, Chicago Fire are still waiting for the final word on what we can expect when the hit TV drama series is returning to the airwaves this fall. However, in the meantime, it’s always an exciting plan to look forward to the upcoming season as we wait. This includes, of course, following the news that the TV drama series is gearing up to start filming in just a few weeks!

Historically, fans know that the popular NBC One Chicago shows know that production for the next season typically begins in July. And, this year is no different, notes a recent post from Matt & Jess. A recent Instagram post reveals the Chicago Fire crew is set to begin filming on July 19. This gives plenty of time for Fire showrunners to get everything set up and ready to go in time for the show’s September 21 premiere this fall.

Chicago Fire’s 10th Season Finale Left Fans Wanting More From The Popular One Chicago Series

We may still be a few months away from the premiere of Chicago Fire’s 11th season; however, we already know that there are plenty of things for us to be excited about. First, we have a pretty major cliffhanger just after the long-awaited Stellaride wedding.

As the 10th season of the popular series wrapped up, Taylor Kinney’s Kelly Severide has a deadly confrontation with a criminal. This confrontation ends in the death of a man who is attacking Severide with a knife. Things move on as the wedding we have all been waiting for finally happens with Miranda Rae Mayo’s Stella Kidd walks down the aisle to wed her longtime sweetheart.

However, the honeymoon proves to be anything but magical as the episode comes to a close. The couple arrives at their cabin and finds an intruder.

Additionally, one of our favorite Chicago Fire players from the past, Jesse Spencer’s Matt Casey is facing some big storylines. Spencer’s Casey may have moved on from the Chicago Fire station house.

However, there is still a lot going on with the character’s romantic storyline. Especially as things continue to get more and more complicated between Casey and Kara Kilmer’s Sylvie Brett. And, fans are certainly hoping to get some answers about where this couple plans to go in the future. These are important topics for the two Fire characters to face. Particularly as the distance between the two continues to create challenges in the relationship.

Fire Fans Hope To See More Stella Kidd As The Series Moves On To Season 11

One major event Fire fans saw as the 10th season of the hit series came to a close is Stella Kidd’s promotion to the lieutenant of Truck 81. This is great news all around for Fire fans. Especially since it brings the character back to the forefront of the series after we didn’t see a whole lot of her throughout the season. Hopefully, with this new responsibility, fans can expect to see more of the character when the series returns to NBC this fall.