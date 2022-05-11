‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s Where You’ve Seen Harold Capp Actor Randy Flagler Before

Firefighter Harold Capp might not be one of the leading first responders on “Chicago Fire,” however, for 10 seasons of the NBC series, he has remained a cast constant. Now, we’re anxiously preparing to watch the finale of the series’ latest season. In the meantime, we’re taking a look at why “Chicago Fire’s” Capp’s actor, Randy Flagler, looks so familiar.

Randy Flagler’s career started in the early 2000s. Sadly though, it took a long run of nameless roles and minor characters before finding a permanent spot on “Chicago Fire.”

According to Looper, Randy Flagler has a host of criminal drama credits to his name. But, as stated, many of them are very minor roles. The Capp actor’s first TV role came in the horror series “FreakyLinks.” Soon after that, Flagler found his calling in the world of drama.

Following the horror series, the Capp actor would go on to feature in an episode of “NYPD Blue” in 2002. From there, he received small roles in “Medical Investigation,” “Prison Break,” “24,” and “Monk.”

Interestingly, the “Chicago Fire” star also held a role in “NCIS” way back in the season three episode, “Hiatus Part 1,” which served as the procedural’s finale. The episode saw him take on a role as Special Agent Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) former C.O.

Unfortunately, none of the above roles came as recurring features, and none of them had names either. Sadly for the “Chicago Fire” star, his first recurring role would also be nameless. In 2008, Flagler first appeared as a deputy sheriff in the hit soap opera, “The Young and the Restless.”

He later featured in a recurring role on the show as a bailiff.

Randy Flagler Features in Two Films Before Scoring Regular Role on ‘Chicago Fire’

Randy Flagler’s acting career began with a lineup of minor television roles. And it appears to be where his talent lies, considering his character Capp in “Chicago Fire.” However, he’s also featured in two separate films.

As per the outlet, Flagler’s career as a whole began when he obtained a part in a feature film called “Men of Honor” in 2000. The movie starred Robert DeNiro and Cuba Gooding Jr. But, it saw the “Chicago Fire” star in another minor role as an unnamed Bomb Chief.

Later, right before snagging his beloved role as Capp on “Chicago Fire,” Randy Flagler featured in a 2011 spy-thriller called “The Double.”

This time, the actor had a more prominent role, playing a CIA analyst named Miller. While the film saw Flagler edge nearer to the spotlight, the movie ultimately flopped, receiving a score of just 21% from Rotten Tomatoes.

Fortunately, the flop wasn’t a total bust for Randy Flagler. When “Chicago Fire” aired in 2012, the actor finally scored his permanent role.