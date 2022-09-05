‘Chicago Fire’ Hints at Kidd and Severide’s Attackers in Season 11

Chicago Fire finally dropped its Season 11 Episode 1 synopsis. And it gives us a hint at who—or who wasn’t—sitting in that mysterious SUV that followed Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd to their Honeymoon cabin.

To recap, the series’ spring finale showed the happy couple finally saying “I do” after a few failed attempts. And until the very end, the installment was mostly joyous. However, the One Chicago franchise rarely leaves a season without a cliffhanger. And the happy couple happened to be the target of the drama this time around.

At the end of the show, we watched Severide and Kidd arrive at their secluded honeymoon destination only to see that someone had followed them. And all summer, we have been worried that one or both of the characters will meet their end when the story picks up this fall.

Most fans have speculated that the stalker has something to do with last year’s arc that saw Severide get mixed up in a gang bust that crossed over to P.D. But the official NBC promo shares that the person behind the wheel is not just linked to him.

As it reads, “Kidd and Severide’s honeymoon is interrupted by a dangerous person from their past.”

When Severide was pulled into the drama in Season 10, Kidd never got involved. So technically, no one linked that that case would be a part of her past.

Thinking back, it’s hard to peg someone with a deadly vendetta against both of the firefighters. But the plot could be a way of introducing a new villain to the screen. If that’s the case, that character could ultimately kill one of the two long-running regulars. Or, the opener could lead into an entire arc that finds the couple battling an enemy for weeks, months, or longer.

A ‘Chicago Fire’ Set Pic Teases That Severide Survives the Honeymoon Gone Awry

Luckily, a recent Chicago Fire set pic seems to allude that at least Severide survives the incident.

On August 10th, One Chicago’s Twitter account shared a photo of Severide’s Taylor Kinney filming Season 11. In it, he is wearing his character’s wedding ring, and the date of the post came three weeks after the series kicked off filming.

The photo doesn’t prove without a doubt that Severide will live through the attack. But the time stamp does give the situation some hope. It’s unlikely that a killed-off character would still be hanging around the set weeks after he met his end. The ring also proves that the picture is at least post-wedding. Though, whether or not the franchise was intentionally late with the post, and the picture came from a fateful premiere, we can’t know. Chicago Fire does like to keep its audience guessing.

We don’t have long to wait before we can confirm the newlywed’s fate, though. Chicago Fire and its sister shows. Chicago Med and Chicago P.D., all return on September 21st.