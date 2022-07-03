‘Chicago Fire’: Is This Matt Casey’s Best Storyline?

Matt Casey fans are taking to social media to voice their favorite storyline featuring the break-out Chicago Fire character. On Chicago Fire, there have been a lot of changes for Matt Casey. The character has gone from a stubborn leader to a strong veteran. It’s been fun to compare the latest version of him to the one introduced in season 1.

Casey was played by Jesse Spencer for a decade before leaving the show in 2021. During his character’s 200-episode run, he was a part of several compelling stories that fans still discuss. Casey was a romantic character who had a lot of tragedy in his life. Even his fiancee Hallie was murdered. He helped save many people from terrible ends, but his love for his city didn’t end there. At one point, the character even ran for alderman.

The ‘Chicago Fire’ storyline in question

However, the storyline that fans keep talking about goes all the way back to the beginning. In Season 1, Casey had several tense confrontations with a crooked officer named Voight (Jason Beghe). Hank Voight’s son, Justin (Joe Sinopoli), was drunk one night and caused a collision that left the other driver paralyzed. Casey wanted to testify in order to ensure that Justin was held responsible for his crimes, but Voight had other plans. It began with simple bribery, progressed to threats of violence against Casey and his fiancée, and ended in Voight’s arrest during a sting operation when he attempted to hire an assassin. However, Voight has been back on Chicago Fire many times since the storyline. For whatever reason, there was no fallout from the story other than some lingering negative feelings between the characters.

On Reddit, users are still obsessed with the dropped storyline. One user was annoyed with the retcon of Voight’s character, writing, “He was evil until the writers reworked his character.” Another user added that they still feel odd seeing the two actors appear in the same scene together many years later. That’s a decade of bad blood.

Spencer exits Chicago Fire and enters the Space Age

Of course, the show’s milestone 200th episode saw Matt Casey quit Chicago Fire to move to Oregon and help raise his late best friend’s children.

“I realized I’d been doing TV for a long time, so I added it up,” Spencer told the media at the time. “We were coming up on the 200th episode and I called Derek [Haas, showrunner] to break the news that it was time for me to leave the show.”

“He agreed we should at least get Casey to the 200th episode,” Spencer said. “It was a difficult decision because I’ve loved the show from the start but there are other things I’d like to do in the future. There’s family I need to take care of, and 18 years is a long time.”

Jesse Spencer will next be seen in the Disney+ limited series Last Days of the Space Age. It’s due to drop later this year. Season 11 of Chicago Fire will return in the fall.