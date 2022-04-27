‘Chicago Fire’: Jesse Spencer’s Casey Returning for Season 10 Finale

Chicago Fire fans have been waiting to see if Jesse Spencer really was coming back for the Season 10 finale. Well, your wait is now over. Spencer, who plays firefighter Matt Casey, will be a part of the season closer on the NBC first-responder drama. It will air on May 25 at 9 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. Central.

Showrunner Derek Haas breaks down the situation in an interview with TVLine. “We pretty much begged him, pleaded, and offered him the moon so that he would come back and do the finale,” Haas said. “But he’s the greatest and he was in even before we started all of that. The character pledged he would be [the] best man at Severide’s wedding. We’re so grateful to [Jesse] that he would come back and honor that pledge.”

‘Chicago Fire’ Season Finale Will Put Some Focus on Casey-Brett Relationship

We still have to watch and see how Casey and Brett’s relationship will work out as he returns. But he comes back at what showrunner Andrea Newman says is a “critical time.” She says that viewers will see a Casey “who is in a very happy and content place in terms of [his] life [in Oregon], and the big question mark is his relationship with [Sylvie] Brett.” In the show’s storyline, Brett is visiting Casey right now in Oregon.

Newman also says that filming of the season finale hasn’t started yet. “But I can tell you that everybody is dying to see Jesse,” she says. “I am dying to see Jesse. It’s going to be a very beautiful thing on the set to see that face up here. We’re all excited about it. I’m going to cry, I’ll tell you that.” The actor did leave the show in its 200th episode.

Spencer Would Share A Room With Future Hollywood Star James McAvoy

During his career, Spencer did find himself rooming with a Hollywood A-Lister in James McAvoy. They would have parts in a BBC TV series titled Lorna Doone in 2000. McAvoy would remember those times in an interview. “Jesse played chief sidekick for the main baddie, and I played chief sidekick for the main goodie,” McAvoy shared with The Melbourne Herald Sun.

Both actors, according to McAvoy, became good friends. “He needed somewhere to live,” McAvoy said. “And I was going away to do a movie (the 2001 film The Pool) in Prague. I said, ‘You can have my room.’ And when I came back, he still had my room. So he went to the couch, and I went back to my room, and we ended up moving to a bigger place.” Spencer would hit it big by appearing in the Fox TV series House alongside star Hugh Laurie.