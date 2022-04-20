‘Chicago Fire’: Kara Killmer Has Pulled Some Hilarious Pranks on Set

Sylvie Brett has found success in her new paramedic program throughout season 10 of “Chicago Fire.” Since launching the program, Brett’s had the full support of her paramedic field chief, Evan Hawkins. However, outside of Firehouse 51, the fan-favorite character has been struggling in her love life. As we know, she’s continued to work with former Truck 81 captain, Matt Casey, to navigate their long-distance relationship. Overall, things with “Brettsey,” the nickname “Chicago Fire” fans have given Brett and Casey, have not been easy.

But during one intense onscreen moment, Brett’s actress Kara Killmer managed to pull one memorable and entertaining prank.

You can watch Kara Killmer detail her fun, hilarious prank in the clip above. However, we’ve got the essentials for you here.

As per Looper, there is a constant drama and uncertainty that plagues the Brettsey romance. But Kara Killmer’s hilarious prank came during an especially intimate moment while filming “Chicago Fire.” And after watching her discussion of the prank, it’s obvious she definitely managed to break the tension.

Killmer took part in a segment highlighting the women of Firehouse 51 during the franchise’s One Chicago Day. During the interview, she said she hid a fart machine beneath the bed she and Jesse Spencer shared.

However, that wasn’t the end. Violet Mikami actress Hanako Greensmith threw Killmer under the bus a second time. After a little push, Killmer also shared that she wore “fake hillbilly teeth” during her and Spencer’s intimate scene.

“Chicago Fire” is as much a character drama as it is a procedural. However, it appears the cast of “Chicago Fire” has no qualms about breaking the tension that often builds on screens. Even if it means putting on some fake teeth and activating a fart machine.

‘Chicago Fire’ Showrunners Promise a Kara Killmer Return

Kara Killmer’s character Sylvie Brett announced the other week that she needed to get away from Chicago for a while and spend time with Casey. After learning the news, fans worried they might be saying goodbye to yet another beloved character. However, fortunately, as we near the end of “Chicago Fire” season 10, showrunners have promised that Killmer will return later.

Always quick to share “Chicago Fire” news, showrunner Derek Haas revealed, “I never, never want to promise anything until the cameras are rolling, because I’ve seen enough things go south.”

Fortunately, however, he continued, “it is our great expectation that we will see both Casey and Brett in the finale because giant, big, exciting things are going to be happening.”

Kara Killmer also shared some clues within the confines of “Chicago Fire” that her leave would only be temporary.

In sharing her thoughts with her fellow first responders, the character said she would only be gone for about a month. That means, then, that Caitlin Carver’s character, Emma Jacobs, should only keep a temporary role.

Nevertheless, things have been known to take a turn within the “Chicago Fire” narrative (just look at the chaos that ensued during Kidd’s absence), however, given that Derek Haas has been pretty open about not just Brett but Casey’s return, we can more than likely expect to see the couple back onscreen by the season 10 finale.