‘Chicago Fire’: Kara Killmer Reveals What She Wants in Sylvie and Casey’s Relationship

“Chicago Fire” has seen a number of romantic relationships spark and fizzle throughout its 10 seasons on NBC. However, writers provided fans with a new, interesting conclusion to one when they decided to make paramedic Sylvie Brett and former Captain Matt Casey’s relationship long-distance. Now though, ahead of the “Chicago Fire” Season 10 finale, not to mention the incredible potential for Casey’s return, Brett’s actress Kara Killmer revealed what exactly it is she wants in the onscreen couple’s relationship.

Despite the complications and heartache that have arisen out of Brett and Casey’s long-distance relationship, Killmer shared that she would love to see her and Jesse Spencer’s characters wed at some point in the series.

Will ‘Chicago Fire’ Fans See a ‘Brettsey’ Wedding?

Earlier this month, “Chicago Fire” and its sister shows, “Chicago Med” and “Chicago PD,” celebrated their annual One Chicago Day. During the event, the franchise stars spoke with fans about their roles on their respective shows. They also revealed what they’d like to see moving forward.

According to Looper, Kara Killmer received a question about what she’d like to see regarding her character’s romantic future.

“I know what I’d like it to be,” the “Chicago Fire” actress said. She then gestured at her ring finger, hitting at an eventual wedding, or at least a proposal.

That said, achieving that milestone will be no easy task if writers decide to take their story in that direction. Killmer added, “They’re working long-distance, so she’s gotta get on a plane every once in a while. Take a visit, you know? It’s a two-way street.”

So far, things have worked out relatively well. But with “Chicago Fire” approaching its 11th season, it’ll be interesting to see whether writers carry their relationship past the finale.

Why Brett Needs to Return to ‘Chicago Fire’ ASAP:

Kara Killmer’s character Sylvie Brett is taking a hiatus from “Chicago Fire.” But amid her absence, her onscreen partner and fellow paramedic, Violet Mikami, is in major trouble.

Several episodes ago, “Chicago Fire” fans were introduced to actress Caitlin Carver’s character, Emma Jacobs. From the start, fans were able to see there was something strange about Jacobs, especially given her less-than-gentle bedside manner.

Then, when Ritter discovers Jacobs has been lying about her medical background, we’re left to wonder what her endgame is.

Well, that was pretty much revealed during last week’s episode, “Finish What You Started.”

There, we saw Jacobs questioning Violet’s authority as the temporary paramedic in charge. Not only that, but she starts spreading a rumor that Violet became upset by the blood at one of their calls.

After speaking with her friends about the problems, she’s having with Emma, Violet determines the shady paramedic is gunning for her job. And with Brett her only remaining savior, the young first responder needs her PIC to return ASAP.