‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s Miranda Rae Mayo’s Favorite Scene

In the fourth season of the hit One Chicago series, Chicago Fire, fans were introduced to Miranda Rae Mayo’s Stella Kidd. She quickly became a fan favorite after her introduction to the series. And she quickly became a series regular by the start of Fire’s fifth season. Since then, the character has remained an integral part of the Chicago Fire’s Station 51 team, becoming a popular fan favorite.

Miranda Rae Mayo’s character has had many incredible storylines on Chicago Fire over the years. In fact, one of the biggest of these involves one of television’s favorite couples – Stellaride. Aka: the romance between Miranda Rae Mayo’s Stella Kidd and Taylor Kinney’s Chicago Fire character, Kelly Severide.

The couple has even gotten engaged this season. Additionally, Stella Kidd has earned multiple promotions in the Chicago Fire Station 51 firehouse. However, these events don’t make it into Mayo’s favorite Chicago Fire scenes. Instead, Mayo notes, it is a major moment for her character’s career on the One Chicago Station 51 team that has become Mayo’s favorite scene in the popular series to date.

Miranda Rae Mayo Discusses Her Favorite ‘Chicago Fire’ Scene

During her years working with her Chicago Fire teammates, Stella Kidd has made some impressive accomplishments. During her tenure on the One Chicago team, Kidd has saved numerous lives and gone above and beyond to help her teammates.

Overall, she has proven herself to be the kind of hero the Chicago Fire players need on their team. So, it would make perfect sense that Miranda Rae Mayo’s favorite Stella Kidd scene focuses on Kidd receiving well-earned recognition from one of her mentors; Chicago Fire chief Wallace Boden who is portrayed by Eamonn Walker.

“I loved the scene with Boden and me,” Mayo recounts during a recent conversation.

“Where he’s telling Stella that he believes in her,” the actress continues.

“And that he thinks she can be a leader,” Miranda Rae Mayo adds.

“I remember I had said like I wanted to be in more stuff with Eamonn [Walker, the actor who plays Boden],” the Chicago Fire player continues.

“And then it happened,” she adds.

“It was magnificent,” Mayo recounts. “It’s been such a masterclass.”

‘Chicago Fire’s’ Taylor Kinney Picks A Memorable Scene With His Station 51 Partner Matt Casey

It seems any Severide scene isn’t making it into the top spot for the Chicago Fire players, but that’s okay. When asked about his own favorite Chicago Fire scene, Kelly Severide actor, Taylor Kinney, recalls a moment when he and Casey are battling an intense fire.

As the fire rages on, Matt Casey (played by Fire alum Jesse Spencer) tells his friend and fellow firefighter to flee the fire area, jumping into a nearby river. However, Taylor Kinney’s Kelly Severide has no interest in leaving his friend behind. So, the two take the leap together, as the fire explodes behind them.

“It’s one of the best memories that I’ve had of the last 10 years,” Taylor Kinney says.