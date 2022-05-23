‘Chicago Fire’: New Set Photo Shows Jesse Spencer and Taylor Kinney Dressed Up for the Stellaride Wedding

The Chicago Fire Season 10 finale is on the horizon, and with it, the long-awaited wedding of Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), better known as “Stellaride.”

The coming episode, entitled, “The Magnificent City of Chicago,” will air on Wednesday, May 25.

With such an important moment on the way, the cast and crew of Chicago Fire pulled out all the stops for the finale. Though Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) moved to Oregon back in October, he will return to act as best man to his closest friend, Kelly Severide. Earlier this year, the series’ executive producer, Derek Haas, recounted his conversation with Jesse Spencer to Deadline.

“We went to [Jesse Spencer] and said, ‘You’re so loved on this show. And with the Severide wedding coming up, there’s no way Casey would miss seeing his best friend getting married. Come on, man!” Haas explained. “So, he graciously agreed to come back for the finale.”

With the Chicago Fire wedding just days away, the sneak peeks are rolling in. In addition to a video of Miranda Rae Mayo in a wedding dress teasing that the couple “may or may not” get married, Deadline released an image of Jesse Spencer and Taylor Kinney in their wedding clothes. In the photo, the on-screen best friends stand side by side, Matt Casey in a blue suit and Kelly Severide in his groom’s outfit, complete with a boutonniere pinned to his chest.

“It’s crazy how much anticipation there has been for this event,” Miranda Rae Mayo told Deadline. “And I hope that fans enjoy it. It’s been kind of surreal. So, here’s hoping that you enjoy what we have all put together for you.”

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Taylor Kinney Shares Excitement for Upcoming Wedding Episode

Though Taylor Kinney promised “plot twists” in the Season 10 finale of Chicago Fire, he also assured fans that they will love the wedding. “It was a family affair. It was a big event,” Kinney explained to US Weekly. “I hope [the fans] get as much out of it watching as we did shooting it. It was a blast. We had a lot of fun.”

Unfortunately, Stellaride enthusiasts will have to wait a little longer to learn the fate of the newly married couple, as Taylor Kinney explained he has “no clue” what the future holds for them. That said, he’s excited to see what happens, and has no doubt it will be great.

“It’s never lost on me how special it is to be a part of something with [the] longevity this has,” Kinney said. “And it’s a testament to Dick Wolf [and] the team of people that he puts together. I’m excited for Season 11. I’m not privy to the script’s information of where they’re going with it.”