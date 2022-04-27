‘Chicago Fire’ Producers Give New Details on Jesse Spencer’s Return for the Stellaride Wedding

When it comes to Chicago Fire, Jesse Spencer’s return for the wedding of this season has the show producers quite happy and intrigued. Spencer, who plays firefighter Matt Casey, will pop up on the season finale on NBC. Having him come back to the show is considered a sweet “get” as the Dick Wolf drama wraps up another year.

Showrunner Derek Haas and fellow showrunner Andrea Newman in an interview with TV Insider “begged, pleaded, cajoled, called [Spencer’s] reps, called him personally, got down on one knee and said, ‘Please come back for the finale.’ And it worked!” Newman said that in the season finale, Casey “is there to support Severide through what will be a very topsy-turvy wedding. He’s also there to spend time with Brett.” Brett is his long-distance girlfriend, played by Kara Killmer.

Showrunner For ‘Chicago Fire’ Says Casey Will Not Die In Fire

“A wedding always brings a microscope out,” Newman adds. “These are two people who are really in love, but there are a lot of challenges for the couple. It puts a spotlight on their situation and how different it is from Severide and Kidd, who live together and get to see each other every day.” Haas said, “I will give away that the cliffhanger is not going to end with Casey dying in a fire. On our end, the door is open.”

Cast member Daniel Kyri talks about having Spencer leave the show. “There are times when we might have to move on for whatever personal reason,” the Chicago Fire actor said in an interview with Looper. “That doesn’t make it less difficult for those of us who are a part of what he helped build. Jesse is the consummate professional, but I think what’s more valuable than that is that he was such a powerful and caring and intentional leader on our set.”

Killmer Admits That She Loves Working With Spencer On Show

There is another element to Spencer that Kyri misses, too. “He would whip out a ukulele or guitar and be fiddling around on it,” Kyri said. “So, I miss that element of it too, but it’s understandable.” Killmer had some thoughts about playing along with Spencer as Brett.

“I love working with Jesse,” Kilmer said in a 2020 interview with StarryMag. “He is a total dork and so fun to be around. People have asked do I like that they are in a romance and what do I think about that. If them being in a romantic relationship means I get to work with Jesse more, then great. If them staying friends means I get to work with Jesse more then, that’s what I want.”