‘Chicago Fire’ Season 10 Finale Dominates Primetime Ratings on Wednesday

Thanks to the wedding of the season, Chicago Fire was a scorcher in the Wednesday night rating wars and wins the night. The Stellaride nuptials brought Matt Casey, played by Jesse Spencer, back to the show. As you know, Chicago Fire is part of the One Chicago Center world created by Dick Wolf. All three of those shows from Wednesday night had their season finales pop up on NBC.

Do you want to know how good the night was for NBC? The network’s lineup managed to knock off the venerable CBS show Survivor as it was in finale mode, too. Chicago Fire had a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic along with 6.81 million viewers. Those numbers in the rating match its premiere in September.

‘Chicago Fire’ Helps NBC Overtake CBS ‘Survivor’

Chicago Med starts out the Wednesday night shows for NBC with a 0.6 rating and 6.18 million viewers. The show was off one-tenth of a percent from the season premiere. Chicago P.D. had a 0.7 rating and 5.83 million viewers for its finale. It was down from the season premiere by one-tenth in rating and more than 500,000 viewers.

Survivor was three hours, the entire night of CBS programming. It would bring a 0.7 demo rating and 4.84 million viewers. From the show’s premiere, it was down a tenth in ratings and close to 3 percent in viewers. The Season 42 winner was Maryanne Oketch. We get more from Deadline.

What about ABC and Fox? It proved to be a quiet night. ABC had The Great American Tag Sale With Martha Stewart for a 0.3 demo rating and 2.82 million viewers. The American Rescue Dog Show did a 0.2 rating and 2.10M in viewership. Fox offered the premiere show of MasterChef: Back To Win with a 0.3 demo rating and 1.69 million viewers. So You Think You Can Dance falls from last week’s premiere to a 0.2 demo rating and 1.24 million viewers. Over on The CW, The Flash (0.1, 0.57M) and Kung Fu (0.1, 0.47M) held their own.

Showrunners Were Feeling Bad About Season 10 Finale Before It Aired

Let’s get back to some more Chicago Fire news. Apparently, showrunners Derek Haas and Andrea Newman are feeling bad about the Season 10 finale. “The final three episodes are like a race car revving up and then the second to last, penultimate one, it’s like the engine is getting up to smoking and then the car gets unleashed in the finale,” Haas told Us Weekly. “And the race is not over when the finale ends. I just feel bad for what fans are going to have to face in the finale.”