‘Chicago Fire’ Season 10 Finale Photos: Brett Shares a Dance With Jesse Spencer at Stellaride Wedding

For weeks now, Chicago Fire fans have been waiting eagerly for a few big moments – the long-awaited Stellaride nuptials for one. And, of course, the much-anticipated return of Jesse Spencer’s Matt Casey. Now, early sneak peeks of the upcoming One Chicago season finale promises yet another exciting moment. This moment? The return of Kara Killmer’s Sylvie Brett. And, we are loving the photos of Brett and Casey sharing a sweet dance during the event. Check out these sneak peek pics here.

Of course, Chi-hards know well that Sylvie Brett’s return to the Chicago Fire team has always been very much inevitable. As far as fans of the popular NBC television drama series know, Killmer’s Sylvie Brett and Spencer’s Matt Casey are continuing their efforts to make a long-distance relationship work; as Casey continues to care for his late friend’s two sons out west in Oregon.

The couple was committed to making the long-distance work. However, the distance between the two was beginning to feel overwhelming earlier this season. So Killmer’s Sylvie Brett stepped away from her Ambulance 61 post to visit Casey out west.

Will Chicago Fire’s Matt Casey and Sylvie Brett Make A Big Decision In Season Finale?

While Killmer’s Sylvie Brett has been absent from the popular NBC series as of late, the chances she will be returning to her Fire post are fairly high. This leaves fans to wonder, where will the Casey/Brett relationship end up going in the future? Will the couple continue making their long-distance goals work?

In the promo for Fire’s May 25 season finale, Spencer’s Matt Casey can be heard telling Taylor Kinney’s Kelly Severide that he and Miranda Rae Mayo’s Stella Kidd are “meant to be together.” However, we can’t help but wonder, do he and Brett feel the same about their own relationship? Perhaps the couples’ feelings along these lines will come out during the much-anticipated Chicago Fire wedding.

During a recent discussion with US Weekly, Taylor Kinney describes what it was like to film the long-awaited event for the upcoming season 10 finale. The star, who has been portraying Firehouse 51 Lieutenant Kelly Severide since 2012, notes that the entire event was a “family affair.”

“It was [special],” the Chicago Fire star says of filming the much-anticipated wedding. “It was a big event.”

Kinney adds that the episode remains true to the One Chicago form. Because of this, the star says, fans can certainly anticipate some “plot twists” as Fire’s tenth season comes to a close. However, the actor says, “the fans will love it.”

Kinney adds that he hoped fans will “get as much out of” watching the events unfold as the Chicago Fire cast had while filming the One Chicago season finale.

“It was a blast,” Kinney says. “We had a lot of fun.”