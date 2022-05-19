‘Chicago Fire’ Season 10 Finale: See Sneak Peek Pic of Severide and Stella’s Wedding

The last few weeks have been tumultuous for “Chicago Fire” fans. It seems obstacle after obstacle has potentially put a pin in the Stellaride wedding we’ve been waiting for all season. However, following the “Chicago Fire” penultimate episode, we’ve finally gotten a sneak peek at Severide and Stella’s wedding ceremony. Altogether, it, not to mention the finale itself, promises to be emotional. Check out the preview below.

The preview kicks off with what Chief Boden calls a “sight for sore eyes.” After weeks of waiting, we finally see Captain Matt Casey make his long-awaited return to Firehouse 51. In addition, his first appearance back features the former captain with a boyish new hairstyle; definitely not the Casey we’ve become accustomed to. Is it an indication that he, not to mention his relationship with paramedic Sylvie Brett, has changed somehow? Or is it simply a sign that the typically tightly-wound character has become more carefree?

The next scene of the preview finally shows Casey reunited with his best friend Kelly Severide. However, we can’t be sure whether they share their brotherly moment before or after the wedding ceremony.

“Watching you change since Stella came into your life,” he tells Kelly, “she’s made you a better man. You guys are meant to be.”

“Chicago Fire” fans couldn’t agree more, and after season upon season of buildup, combined with the image of Chief Wallace Boden walking Stella down the aisle, the Stellaride wedding will make this year’s finale unforgettable.

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Taylor Kinney Gives Insight into His Character’s Upcoming Nuptials

With “Chicago Fire’s” executive producer and showrunner so open about the season 10 finale the last few months, it seems as though fans can expect few surprises when the final episode airs. However, as much as the EP has revealed, Kelly Severide actor Taylor Kinney took a moment ahead of the finale to share his thoughts regarding his character’s wedding.

During an interview with US Weekly, the longtime “Chicago Fire” star revealed shooting the wedding day scene was as special as the fictional moment itself.

“It was a family affair,” he told the outlet. “It was a big event. I hope [fans] get as much out of it watching as we did shooting it. It was a blast. We had a lot of fun.”

In addition, the “Chicago Fire” star revealed writers won’t be leaving fans with a major cliffhanger like they have in the past. While season nine nearly saw the entirety of Squad 3 drowned beneath a capsized boat, the season 10 finale concludes with a very happy ending.

Be sure to tune in to “Chicago Fire’s” season 10 finale when it airs next Wednesday, May 23rd on NBC.