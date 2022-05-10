The long-awaited finale of NBC’s “Chicago Fire” is right around the corner, and we already know to expect wedding bells. However, with just two episodes standing between us and the season 10 conclusion, we’re here to provide more details on the upcoming Stellaride wedding, drama onboard Ambulance 61, and more.

Going into the latter half of season 10, “Chicago Fire” showrunner Derek Haas teased early on that ChiHards should expect a finale to top all finales. However, it wasn’t until a few weeks ago we got solid confirmation that Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide would finally be saying their “I do’s.” But, given the long road it’s taken for the couple to get here, we shouldn’t expect just any ordinary wedding, nor an ordinary finale.

According to the official “Chicago Fire” season finale synopsis, per CarterMatt, we won’t just see a focus on the Stellaride romance. We’ll also see some major Violet/Emma drama go down. Check it out below:

“The big wedding day arrives and Firehouse 51 welcomes Casey back to celebrate the joyous occasion. Emma’s plans to replace Violet come to a shocking end.”

What Happens to Emma Jacobs During the ‘Chicago Fire’ Season Finale?

As “Chicago Fire” fans are well accustomed to after 10 seasons, shocking endings really aren’t all that…shocking within the realm of the Windy City’s first responders. However, it’s in how that shock factor contributes to the overall plot that tends to leave us reeling.

Past season finales have seen us absolutely distraught following significant character deaths, think back to Otis’s heroic end during “Chicago Fire’s” season seven finale. Further, just last season saw us, and Squad 3, holding our breath and impatiently waiting to know the crew’s fate.

Will something drastic happen to Emma that sees Violet rid of her permanently? We can’t be sure.

Stellaride Wedding Will Surely Be One to Remember

We’ve seen a handful of wedding ceremonies on “Chicago Fire” before. Some include that of “Chicago PD” character Trudy Platt and Mouch McHolland and Chief Wallace Boden and his wife Donna. That’s not to mention the doomed vows between Captain Matt Casey and former “Fire” paramedic Gabby Dawson.

However, what makes Kidd and Severide’s upcoming wedding so significant is that there’s been so much buildup throughout their relationship. We’ve seen Severide mature intensely while Kidd has battled the horrors of her abusive past relationship. But throughout, they’ve endured.

Previously, in speaking with TV Insider, Haas said, “The Kidd-Severide buildup has been a long time coming, and the event, we’re ‘Chicago Fire,’ so if you think it’s going to be one thing, it might not exactly happen the way all the characters have it in mind to happen.”

Tune in to the “Chicago Fire” season 10 finale on Wednesday, May 25th at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.