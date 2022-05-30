‘Chicago Fire’: What Is the Season 11 Release Date?

The Chicago Fire Season 10 finale was just a few days ago, but fans are already anxious for the premiere of Season 11. The final chapter of Season 10 gifted Chicago Fire fans the ultimate happy ending in Severide and Stella tying the knot, at last. It also, however, left several stories unresolved.

First, a mysterious truck appeared outside the cabin in which Severide and Stella were honeymooning. Then, Brett and Casey left their long-distance relationship in an uncertain place, neither breaking up nor promising to stay together. Emma is finally ordered to clean out her locker, but the drama sparked by the meddlesome newcomer caused serious issues in Hawkins and Violet’s relationship.

With so many cliffhangers, Season 11 of Chicago Fire can’t come soon enough. Sadly, however, fans have a several-month wait ahead. Chicago Fire typically airs in late September/early October, meaning it will be another 3-4 months before the beloved Firehouse 51 crew returns to the small screen.

The good news is that Chicago Fire and the rest of the One Chicago franchise aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. All three One Chicago series continue to dominate the ratings, ranking among television’s top seven most-watched dramas. With the undeniable success of the franchise, NBC executive Paul Telegdy assured fans that there’s plenty more Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med to come.

“Dick Wolf has proven time and time again that he makes shows audiences love,” Telegdy said, according to Deadline. “We are delighted, excited, and proud that as part of this epic deal with Wolf Entertainment, NBC’s loyal audience will know that their favorite shows have a certain future for the next three years.”

Could Matt Casey Return to ‘Chicago Fire’ in Season 11?

Season 10 was a tough one for Chicago Fire fans. The early episodes saw the departure of fan-favorite character Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer). After a bit of begging from Chicago Fire execs, Jesse Spencer agreed to return for the Season 10 finale. Spencer agreed that Matt Casey needed to fulfill his promise and act as the best man at his close friend Severide’s wedding.

The finale featured Matt Casey and his now long-distance girlfriend Sylvie Brett agreeing that his new home in Oregon was the right place for the fire captain. But could fans see another Casey cameo in Season 11 of Chicago Fire? Executive producer Derek Haas seems to hope so.

“Door’s always open on our end,” Haas explained to TV Line. “I have no idea what the future holds. It’s kind of like that with a bunch of our characters from the past, where we just love the actors. And we understand when a show goes on this long that people aren’t going to make a lifelong commitment to us. We tend to love to have characters come back from the past. So there’s no ending, as far our show is concerned, for Casey.”