‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 Trailer Released: Footage Teases Severide’s Honeymoon Intruder

The One Chicago franchise is returning this month. The first trailer for the shows has dropped, and it gives us a look into several high-stress situations previewed in the finales.

The franchise, which includes shows Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D., has accumulated a loyal fanbase. The franchise has viewers engrossed in the plots and emotionally attached to the characters. In Chicago Fire, a show that follows “the professional and personal lives of firefighters, rescue personnel, and paramedics of the Chicago Fire Department at the fictional Firehouse 51,” a fan-favorite couple is Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd. The pair finally tied the knot at the end of last season, season 10. Although it seemed to be a happy ending, the actual ending of the finale showed the pair being tailed on the way to their honeymoon.

One Chicago released the synopsis for the season premiere episode, which reads: “Kidd and Severide’s honeymoon is interrupted by a dangerous person from their past.”

The trailer, released yesterday, shows some of what is to come, including Severide and Kidd being injured, gunmen outside their door, and more suspense.

The trailer also shared insight on the other two shows, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. Chicago Med left last season off on a fiery ending. Two doctors, Dr. Dylan Scott, (Guy Lockard), and Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) ended the season in an apartment building as it caught on fire. Fans could only assume the worst for the characters.

The trailer also shows this, and hints at an explosive escape.

One Chicago Trailer Shows Intense Storylines for This Fall

Additionally, Dr. Pam Blake (Sarah Rafferty) suffered from a mini-stroke during her career-threatening surgery. This left viewers unsure if she will be able to operate again. This could also affect the budding relationship between her and Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains), who was in charge of making decisions for her while she was under the scalpel.

Additionally, fan-favorite character Dr. Daniel Charles may find love this season. Oliver Platt, who played Charles, spoke about it with Looper.

“Look, the guy’s had multiple marriages,” Platt said. “Clearly, there are some intimacy issues here, and I love the fact that we’re on the edges of exploring that stuff. It’s sort of a classic psychological profile for a shrink in that he’s adept at figuring out other people’s emotional landscapes, but his [own] might be a little bit more mysterious to him.”

However, the blooming relationship with his former therapist, Dr. Richardson (Nora Dunn), looks promising.

From scary honeymoons to doctors trapped in a fiery building, the One Chicago franchise definitely knows how to deliver the drama and intensity. New seasons of all three shows premiere on September 21.