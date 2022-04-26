‘Chicago Fire’ Showrunner Looks Ahead to ‘Complications’ With Stellaride Wedding

A “Stellaride” wedding is in the works ahead of the “Chicago Fire” season 10 finale. However, while Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide have managed to overcome the drama and tension that drove them apart earlier this season, “Chicago Fire” showrunner Andrea Newman revealed some of the complications behind their relationship that could potentially threaten their intent to go through with their marriage.

While speaking with TV Insider, Newman detailed both of the “Chicago Fire” characters’ mindsets and experiences regarding marriage. And, despite that showrunners have all but promised a “Stellaride” wedding, Severide and Kidd have a lot to overcome if they want to go through with their vows.

Kidd and Severide Have a History with Relationship Trauma

“They love each other so much,” Newman began. But, “they both have this dark history with marriage and relationships.”

As we were reminded in the episode “Keep You Safe,” Kidd is a survivor of domestic abuse. The 17th episode of the season saw the character reveal to Kelly the horrifying realities of her prior relationship.

“Kidd had the previous marriage that was abusive and horrible,” the “Chicago Fire” showrunner continued. “[A]nd Severide has this role model of his dad and his mom’s marriage, which was terrible and somewhat abusive.”

We’ve seen in earlier seasons of “Chicago Fire” that both halves of Stellaride’s past have complicated their otherwise positive, healthy relationship.

That said, when it comes to finally saying, “I do,” Newman points out, “They both carry a big burden into this, and the big question is…can they take that leap?”

Severide and Kidd have such a long history together. They have spent season after season developing their romantic relationship. So, given the path they’ve been on lately, we’re sure “Chicago Fire” fans will see a Stellaride wedding soon enough.

Severide Actor Taylor Kinney Used to Date Lady Gaga

Across 10 seasons of “Chicago Fire,” fans have known Kelly Severide to be a flirt, with major commitment issues. Now though, he’s seen massive growth and maturation, and his committed relationship with Kidd contributes to his likeability. However, before he became the second half of Stellaride, the “Chicago Fire” actor actually dates pop superstar Lady Gaga.

Taylor Kinney began seeing Lady Gaga in 2011, a year before scoring his role as Kelly Severide in “Chicago Fire.” That same year, when Gaga released her hit “You and I,” Kinney starred in the music video. The project gave their real-life romance a soundtrack.

The two maintained a pretty positive relationship for several years and even became engaged in 2015.

However, the following summer, the couple broke off their engagement, with Gaga attributing their break from each other to their creative passions and busy schedules. Nevertheless, she shared, “Please root us on. We’re just like everybody else and we really love each other.”

Unfortunately, the two never rekindled their relationship.