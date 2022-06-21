‘Chicago Fire’ Showrunner Says Monica Raymund Isn’t Returning ‘Anytime Soon’

Bad news for “Chicago Fire” fans who hoped to see Monica Raymund return as Gabriela “Gabby” Dawson next season. Showrunner Derek Haas confirmed in an interview with Us Weekly earlier that we won’t be seeing Raymund in the near future.

“She’s not coming back anytime soon,” Haas revealed. “It felt like they had a really good, you know, they left in a good place when she left the last time. And then Casey’s been a one-woman man since then. So we’re not throwing that wrench.”

Co-showrunner Andrea Newman added, “We’re throwing plenty of them, but not that one!”

If “Chicago Fire” fans will remember, Raymund’s Gabby Dawson appeared in the pilot episode of the show and played a huge role in the next six seasons. But at the end of Season 6, per One Chicago Center, she exited the show. Raymund eventually returned for one guest appearance in Season 7 and one in Season 8. But since then, fans haven’t seen any sign of Raymund as Dawson.

At the end of her character arc, Dawson had divorced Chicago 51 Captain Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer). After she left, he started seeing Dawson’s friend, Sylvie Brett, played by Kara Killmer. In the most recent season, Brett and Casey were trying to figure out a long-distance relationship. We know they still have strong feelings for one another, but Brett has established her life in Chicago while Casey’s settled in Oregon.

‘Chicago Fire’ Showrunner Talks Brett and Casey’s Relationship

Andrea Newman, co-showrunner for “Chicago Fire,” opened a bit about Brett and Casey’s relationship throughout the show.

“It was a couple years of really seeing them as friends, seeing her have to acknowledge that that’s all she could be to him when Dawson was there,” Newman explained. “But we could feel her falling in love at the same time she was there before he was. It was really fun to watch that, watch her have to take that backseat for a while.”

Newman added, “And then even once Dawson was gone, she was still her good friend. So that was still an obstacle. But slowly but surely the trust and the depth of their relationship grew and they got there. And that was just a beautiful thing to have them finally be able to really come together.”

They got together only for Casey to move halfway across the country. When we last saw them, Brett and Casey were dancing together at Severide and Kidd’s wedding. And while they talked a little bit about the future, they mostly left it up in the air. Instead, they were content to enjoy the night together.

Will we see Casey and Brett rekindle things in the future? Or is this the end of the happy couple as they struggle to find time together? We’ll have to wait and find out when Season 11 premieres this fall.