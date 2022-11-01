‘Chicago Fire’ Showrunner Previews Upcoming ‘Wrenches’ for Stellaride

On Chicago Fire, the couple that makes up Stellaride is raising the show’s fevered pitch even more with their romance. Fans are digging into how they are getting along with one another. They love it so much that one of them wonders if this will keep on going in Season 11. So, will Stellaride be an even hotter item? We get some clarification on the situation from co-showrunner Andrea Newman.

“These two love each other with everything they’ve got, and support each other through thick and thin,” Newman said in an interview with TVLine. “But… there will be a few big wrenches thrown their way as the season progresses, so we’ll have to see how they handle those.” Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo play the popular couple on the NBC drama.

‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Want More Time For This Interesting Duo

But we did get some action involving this couple thanks to the Season 11 teaser video. In it, we got to see things pick up pretty quickly. According to the synopsis that was released for the episode, we learned the following: “Kidd and Severide’s honeymoon is interrupted by a dangerous person from their past.” The clip also showed that Severide and Kidd were injured. And there were gunmen outside their hotel door. All in all, it made for a very active episode of the show indeed.

Meanwhile, show fans apparently want more of what is being termed as an “underrated duo” to get more screen time in Season 11. Would you like to know who makes up this tandem? None other than Sylvie Brett and Randall “Mouch” McHollland. Brett joined the cast of characters in the third season of Chicago Fire. She’s definitely a fan favorite and got more air time thanks to her improved love life.

Yes, she’s had some failed romances, too. Still, she keeps on moving forward with her life as a first responder. Sure, Mouch and Sylvie happen to rock along to the beat of their own drummers. Mouch might even be thinking about retiring from Firehouse 51. But this twosome is truly something to see on the show. They provide a few funny, hysterical moments, and fans want more, more, more of them on their TV screens. Chicago Fire is part of the One Chicago franchise of shows that airs on Wednesday nights on NBC. Other shows in the lineup include Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med. All of these shows provide their fans with a lot of action and intrigue each week. But the Chicago Fire fans are paying close attention to their favorite couple in Stellaride.