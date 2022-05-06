‘Chicago Fire’ Showrunners Reveal Where Casey and Severide’s Bromance Stands

With Matt Casey coming back to Chicago Fire for the wedding of the season, where does the bromance between him and Severide stand? Jesse Spencer, who plays Casey, and Taylor Kinney, who plays Severide, will have screen time together. It’s bound to happen in the season finale of this long-running NBC drama.

Head Honchos At ‘Chicago Fire’ Drop Some Wisdom About These Two Characters

Showrunner Derek Haas gives a little inside peek about these two characters. “Oh, they’re great,” Haas says in an interview with CinemaBlend. “Severide and Casey are great. There was never a question. I think with two guys who have been in the trenches as long as they have together and have just been forged in fire, it doesn’t matter what the distance is for those two guys. Or how long it would take. I think the two of them, if it was six years apart, you’d walk in and have the same conversation that you were having when you left.”

We also get this word from showrunner Andrea Newman about Spencer’s return for this very special episode. “I think that’s something that’s really great about Jesse, one of many things really great about Jesse Spencer,” she says. “Is he understood that Casey made a promise to Severide to be his best man and Casey is a man of his word. And Jesse got that as well as we did that that was going to be important to him.”

Showrunner Derek Haas Says He ‘Begged, Pleaded’ For Spencer’s Return

There’s also more updated details about Spencer’s return for the Stellaride wedding. In another interview, Haas does say that he “begged, pleaded, cajoled, called [Spencer’s] reps, called him personally, got down on one knee and said, ‘Please come back for the finale.’ And it worked!” Also, expect to see Casey at this “very topsy-turvy wedding” with his squeeze Brett, played by Kara Killmer.

Speaking of Killmer, she talks about playing Brett on the show and working with Spencer. “I love working with Jesse,” she said back in 2020. “He is a total dork and so fun to be around. People have asked do I like that they are in a romance and what do I think about that. If them being in a romantic relationship means I get to work with Jesse more, then great. If them staying friends means I get to work with Jesse more then, that’s what I want.”

This Season 10 finale is going to be one for the books. The show airs on Wednesday nights on NBC and ratings should be through the roof for this episode. Look for Spencer and Killmer to have some solid scenes, too.